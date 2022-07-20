There’s more to it all, but really, I can do Lumen8’s review here in five words: Just go for the view.
That’s what everyone’s sharing on social media. It’s not like many of us haven’t had a meal at a rooftop establishment before, but that would have been in a bigger city. Colorado Springs hasn’t had anything that surpassed the not-tall tops of Gasoline Alley or Pikes Peak Lager House, as places like The Penrose Room at the Broadmoor (with a phenomenal city view out its windows) don’t do the outdoors.
So, in typical Springs fashion, folks are marveling that we’ve taken another step toward transforming historic Little London into BIG C. Springs — mouths agape metaphorically — with this next-level, Marriott hotel rooftop restaurant with a patio view to top all others (at least, until the next behemoth whatever-it-is arrives). We’re like Pinocchio becoming a real boy (city, in this case), in slow motion. Wood turns to flesh, an abandoned auto garage spot blooms into a hotel. And we inch toward a culinary legitimacy to match our aspirational branding that demands tourists know we are self-aware, awesome winners.
Lumen8 takes on the burden of being a torchbearer, for all its audacity to be bold and stylish and eight floors above Downtown’s proletariat pavement. Because town expectations are equally high in the sky for fine dining from an eagle’s nest. My critical expectations are high, too, because at this price point I’m looking to see expert staff knowledge, high-quality food and drink and all the boxes checked on service aspects. So, how does it all bear out? Does Lumen8 meet or exceed expectations, or disappoint? Well, five more words: You’ll have to read on.
I allow myself to be impressed by Lumen8’s architecture and decor that’s the foreground of the overlook experience. While the underlying hotel framework is boxy and urban-industrial, this rooftop restaurant’s dominating, north-facing walls and windows become curvy in an elegant, flowy, modernistic nod to famed Spanish architect Gaudí, perhaps. And since the natural world does curves better than straight lines, there’s something more aesthetically pleasing to looking up from Tejon Street to see the carefree wiggle of a roofline momentarily matching the rounded edges of passing clouds.
Once inside, the setting’s stark white and beige with light woods from rudimentary pipe-and-plank bar shelving and thick, long, overhead baffles gifting as much an artistic effect as an acoustic one alongside pretty pendant lights. Chairs and flooring lend a gray accent and staff in all-blacks match the wide beams of the open industrial ceiling. Beyond booths arced to match the bank of windows — offering a good view from almost any seat in the house — there’s a luxurious patio with wide, cushy bench seats, firepits, a narrow plant-and-fountain garden and open sky for days.
At a media preview prior to its June 1 opening, I learned Lumen8 is an independent concept, not part of the Marriott brand. As highlighted in my May 26 post at csindy.com, Lumen8 makes a point of supporting area food producers. Food and Beverage Director Chris Starkus (who’s also a chef, beekeeper and urban grower) provided me with a list of around 10 purveyors’ names to convince me that no greenwashing was afoot. He said Lumen8 is intended to feel indie and local, catering to townies, not just hotel clients.
I swear I’ll get to describing the fare, but there’s an important digression I must make first to set the stage for my tastings. It’s something I’ve never seen happen in my 20-plus years in the Springs, and a nightmare scenario for all industry workers to imagine: Just before opening day, the entire kitchen crew, minus a couple dishwashers — totaling more than a dozen people I’m told — quit. Chef Daniel Bartlett, who created the launching seasonal menu, was out, too. I heard differing accounts of what went down, from current employees and management and Bartlett directly — and I don’t care to weigh in because that’s an internal squabble. I’m much more fascinated by how the remaining people managed to not go down in flames during the opening days, and keep the big machine moving, as a hastily assembled skeleton crew had to execute the menu that had already been printed and bound.
I’m told Starkus swapped his suit for his chef’s jacket and led a makeshift staff that included front-house members on loan, learning on the fly. Like building the plane as they flew, or maybe just collectively steering hard away from a seemingly imminent iceberg strike. Within a few days, Starkus recruited a colleague he’d worked with over the years, including during a stint at Portland’s luxury The Nines Hotel, and another to launch the Urban Farmer Steakhouse at Denver’s Oxford Hotel. Alec Hamamoto was Starkus’ banquet chef then. He’s more recently done chef work in Fort Collins, too, having been raised in Hawaii, and counts 27 years in the industry. He took over Lumen8’s head chef position, but tells me he’s only making limited modifications to this launching menu, and plans to hold off until the fall seasonal reset to institute larger changes. Which partly explains why a couple dishes we order arrive at the table not matching the menu descriptions, without warning from servers. Things are still clunky six weeks in, but now you know why, so extend whatever grace you can muster if you hit some of the same bumps we do. (Remember: curves, not straight lines.)
Lumen8’s cocktails are quality, but pricey at $13 to $16. I sipped ’em all at my prior tasting, but chose to test consistency with two that stood out: a refreshing yuzu-cucumber-mint-infused gin with choice of Fever-Tree tonic (we do Indian for a little extra botanical and spice character), and the Dime Piece: Woodford Reserve bourbon that slow-drips in a cold-brew-like contraption over layers of coffee beans (top), chocolate chips (middle) and banana chips (bottom) to pick up just the right hints of each in the whiskey. An earlier attempt layered those ingredients differently, our bartender tells us, yielding too much
bitterness and sweetness, so they tinkered until they got things just right. Which they did; it’s stellar, beautifully balanced. Our only grievance is at the preview it came with one giant ice cube (better addressing dilution) with a dry banana chip garnish perched atop it, making for a striking presentation, while our second dance with the drink arrives unceremoniously with small ice blocks swimming with a couple distracting blue cocktail straws and broken banana chips. No allure for such a deserving drink.
Loyal Coffee espresso drinks also show inconsistently between our two review visits, a week apart. I’m told Lumen8 bought a $20,000 Eversys espresso machine, so in lieu of drip coffee with desserts, we get Americanos and a cappuccino. One Americano sips superb, an homage to the roasts’ quality. We get served the other, later, in a tall water glass versus mug, the staffer not familiar with the drink by name and seemingly confused by the whole process. And that cappuccino has an odd, thick, chunky foam topping as if there were egg whites mixed with the cream; we can’t make sense of it, and it bombs.
Lastly on drinks: We seek a wine recommendation to pair with our menu-high $60 steak — I’ll get to that — and the server can’t say, going off to ask one of the F&B managers. The server later returns, just before food drops, with the menu-high $20 glass of Austin Hope Cabernet (saying “hoop” instead of Hope). I know that Cabs are classic steak pairings, the high tannins and acid helping cut the fat of a rib-eye cut like this, but we don’t love the pairing in this case and for a moment wonder if, given the chance, they didn’t just match most expensive with most expensive. The wine’s highly rated, but there’s too much vanilla (from the oak) on it for my tastes, and that distracts from its more subtle qualities, and doesn’t wonderfully match up to the steak’s saucing. Anyway, there’s only 16 wines (all by glass or bottle) listed, and six entrées, a limited enough count that staff should train to have ready pairing answers and better overall product knowledge. At this price point, I want the thorough detail I’d get nearby at Vine & Wheel; send the sommelier by if you must, don’t wing it.
OK, that steak. Holy wow. Credit to the quality of Bootheel 7 Ranch steak: a choice cut Hamamoto says, that performs equal to a prime rating. They give the 16-ounce beast a serious char on a plancha grill. But inside, the meat’s perfectly pink, incredibly succulent and tender, and marbled with a lot of flavor-gifting fat that rolls my eyes into the back of my head at least once. Whole cloves of fork-mash-ready, confit garlic garnish the top with microgreens, and there’s a smear of respectably spicy, tart harissa sauce on the plate and a side ramekin of thin tomato demiglace for added acid should you not pair a wine. Anyone can cook a steak, but if you’re gonna pay this much for one, it should taste this good.
I can’t say the same for our pairing from the hot appetizer list, deep-fried oyster mushrooms whose excessive breading commits murder on what I know to be otherwise high-quality, locally grown Microvora mushrooms. Delicacy shrooms are a natural steak buddy and their earthiness should shine, but these get buried in an underseasoned (needs salt!), barely browned cloak of crumble that masks all flavor around it, including from a zesty truffle remoulade.
Second visit, we focus on seafood. First: fennel-seed-garnished sea scallops over parsnip purée, with pea pods and segments of grapefruit and orange. The scallops are seared perfectly, caramelized brown on each side but joyously gooey inside. The citrus contrasts the richness and helps the dish feel fresh, light and summery. They’re as delightful as they were at the preview. On the cold app side, Colorado striped bass crudo presents the raw fish strips over a pillowy puff of citrus-infused aquafaba (aerated chickpea brine) with chile oil, sesame seeds, pickled shallots and garnish of popping-purple borage flowers. It’s again light and seasonally appropriate, if a bit over-foamed, and the fish tastes mild and clean.
Next, a narrow but thick strip of salmon, served crispy skin up and perfectly cooked. It’s inherently flavorful but picks up a little sweetness from a balsamic reduction drizzling. It’s served over mixed braised greens and carrot shavings for a fine but somewhat stodgy partnering. But that’s where the same grapefruit and citrus comes in for a stylizing twist. Except, they shouldn’t. I understand ingredient redundancy on menus for kitchen efficiency, but don’t sing me the same song twice at one meal. The second appearance steals the thunder of the first’s impact, turning a creative touch into a utilitarian one. Also the grapefruit risks overpowering the nice natural fish essence. A great strip of salmon deserves a wholly unique setup at $30.
Back on land, we do order a side of risotto, which is one of the dishes with an incongruent menu description. What arrives is supposedly fortified with mascarpone and truffle oil, but we don’t taste the latter and the former does nothing to reduce an overly watery consistency. That looseness lends to a blandness, stealing flavor from Parmesan shavings and a nice mushroom purée dollop that I wish the whole dish tasted like. Chopped thyme plays off that shroom essence wonderfully with strategic bites, but the focus of the dish, the rice, misses the mark and could benefit from simple salt and pepper, too.
To finish, each night we split a dessert. The coconut chia seed and tapioca pudding delights, reminding me of a panna cotta texturally. It’s tart from fresh raspberries and sweet from berry preserves, tasting jammy and creamy — again ideal for summer. The chocolate torte at preview came with fresh raspberries, mint and elderflower whipped cream, and was compact and dense. A new presentation has improved with a striking puddle of raspberry coulis and shaved hazelnut flakes plus bits of bee pollen (from Starkus’ hives) clinging to a ball of citrus whipped cream. But this taller version of the cake we like less than how we recall it tasting before. It’s possible not all menu changes are improvements, but rather subjective tweaks and different interpretations of familiar dishes, in the hands of other chefs.
We were told at the preview that the menu was designed to match Lumen8’s upscale atmosphere, without being pretentious or scary. But I’d say, given the groundbreaking nature of this taller-than-thou rooftop eatery Downtown, they could afford to at least be a little ostentatious and more ambitious. If we’re really going to move our culinary scene forward, the view alone’s not going to do it; we’ve got to break boundaries with the food. And the fear comes in because chefs and restaurateurs don’t trust the clientele to support their experimentation and exploration along the way. Much of the blame for that lies with the populace who routinely settle for just another burger, sending the message we’re OK with where we are, inside the comfort of the familiar. (Cheers, by the way, to Lumen8 for not putting a burger on its menu.)
As much as I say I have high expectations for Lumen8, I don’t necessarily want to single them out for failing to aid the great leap forward. (In fairness, they never took that on as their mission.) But I don’t want to see Downtown Springs fully look like Denver (as the tall buildings continue to go up) without also gaining the higher creative quality of Denver’s food scene. What better space are we going to get logistically, architecturally, stylistically, to issue a manifesto to be brave and different?
For its part, Lumen8, starting on such solid ground (the hotel) but shaky footing (the Day One staff overhaul), needs to first focus on the service basics. Those aforementioned bumps: 10 minutes between being seated and being greeted with water; long ticket times on the food (more so on one visit than the other); silverware not reset between courses; absent pre-bussing and table crumbing; and that lack of menu knowledge. Plus, I know it’s partly a bar above a hotel, but I’d kill the trio of TVs in favor of keeping eyes distracted by the incredible view.
On one visit, I sit with my back to the windows, at the bar, trying to genuinely ask myself if I would eagerly return here were it not for the scenic rooftop aspect. Does the food and drink hold up on its own merits? Or is Lumen8 going to time out after everyone’s made a visit for their patio selfies? Can it achieve an enduring, for-the-locals-too feeling that Starkus envisions?
Lumen8 benefits from some bright spots already, like sustainable sourcing, that steak and the whiskey cocktail, but I saw several issues that give reason for questioning, if not concern. Still, to their credit, if they can survive a staff walkout, they’ve already proven fortitude and a die-hard spirit. Harness that, and the best aspects of themselves, and they may prove they’re much more than a good view. Otherwise, it’ll just be pie in the sky.