Lumen8 Rooftop Social is set to open June 1. It's the stylish new rooftop lounge set atop the also-new Marriott SpringHill Suites (main hotel) and Element (extended stay Marriott brand).
Though Marriott is obviously corporate, Lumen8 is actually an independent concept that's not part of the Marriott brand; though Lumen8 does handle continental breakfast service on the lobby level.
I spoke at length with Food and Beverage Director Chris Starkus (who's also a chef and beekeeper and urban grower) about Lumen8's menu and focus. To be clear, he's not the chef here, but longtime local chef Daniel Bartlett is. At a media preview and sampling I attended, Bartlett noted he'd recently worked at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Chicago among other educational postings, and said with Lumen8 he wanted to honor the upscale atmosphere but not with anything "pretentious or scary."
(Pictured in the slideshow above: Lumen8's interior lounge, bar and dining space; the rooftop patio; an array of fine cocktails; a street-view of the hotel; the wedge salad; seared sea scallops with parsnip purée; a spring beet and burrata salad; blackened shrimp; and the house chocolate torte dessert.)
During my chat with Starkus, he assured me that the note on Lumen8's menu about supporting local farmers, ranchers and purveyors was no joke, no greenwashing. In fact, they're making a big push to buy around the region. I asked for names. He supplied many: Good Steward Farms, Microvora, Mountain Man Micro Farms, Bootheel 7 Ranch, Haystack Mountain, Rock River Ranches, Mcdonald Family Farm, Taproot Collective, and several more. "Truth in menu is where I come from," he tells me.
Starkus even provides honeycomb from his own hives, that appears on a goat cheese truffle dessert plate, with house sweet chili jam and a goat cheese ball rolled in vegetable ash, for a striking charcoal-black coating. (It's a pretty, pleasing treat.) He says "the local mission starts with me, and our proprietors support it." He adds they're recycling and composting through GFL locally.
Tangentially, he's a partner in a sustainability-minded company called Boss Defrost, which sells a recirculating water system (for safely thawing meats in restaurant settings) that results in a 98-percent savings in water use. So, instead of the common practice of running water over packaged meats and then down a drain, to the tune of hundreds of dollars of utilities costs monthly, this unit allows the user to basically just fill a small tub and capture/pump the water back over the food product.
Anyway, before we conclude our talk, Starkus reiterates that Lumen8 is intended to feel independent and local, catering to townies, not just hotel clients. On that note, diners can validate their parking in the hotel's underground lot.
If you aren't yet up for a big meal, at least consider stopping by for a drink, to check out the impressive rooftop patio outside of the lounge, with fantastic mountain views as well as new sightlines into downtown — a new perspective on a familiar place.
