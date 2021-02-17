‘My background is in fine dining. So I began looking at a truck and saying ‘I wonder if I can do it?’”
That’s chef Edward Salazar, whose résumé includes time at The Broadmoor (Charles Court, butchering for banquets, then Ristorante del Lago), a few years at Cheyenne Mountain Resort and most recently a year as executive chef at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College.
After COVID disrupted Taste at the FAC’s operations, the 27-year-old Pueblo native decided to go mobile, but not dumb down his craft — hence the inquiry into achieving some of the frills of fine dining in a drastically different setting, with limited equipment. He helped design his trailer’s kitchen, building in extra space at every turn and customizing an optimal layout. The hardest part, he jokes, was learning the hard way how to keep the fridge door from swinging open; a bunch of product flew out on one of his first days on the road near the new year.
What’s most impressive about Salazar’s Lush Farm to Fork Food Truck (Lush F2F) though isn’t just that he’s able to make high-quality fare on the move, it’s that he’s doing so utilizing many area-raised and -produced ingredients for a price point that only ranges $10 to $12. It begs the question of why many other dishes on the market without local inputs are the same price or more expensive and don’t land near as gourmet. If more sustainability-minded eats can be achieved for the same price point, as proven by Lush F2F, why aren’t more folks buying better beef?
His comes through Tap Root Cooperative. And though he raises his own pigs, which he plans to butcher for special service days down the road, he regularly buys pork from another butcher in the Pueblo area, who also provides chicken when Food Maven isn’t. Delicias Bakery makes the always-excellent breads.
We first sample Lush F2F at a food truck rally, ordering pork sliders (Berkshire breed, revered for more marbling, robust flavor and tenderness), a smashed jalapeño popper burger and a vegan winter squash and farro dish. All present beautifully with pops of bright color and fresh touches that elevate them from total comfort food. Arugula and fried onions garnish the sliders over a melted layer of smoked Gouda that’s melded with a blushing purple-pink cranberry aioli on a Puerto Rican bun — fantastic.
The burger, which like the sliders includes side french fries cooked in tallow (i.e., fries that don’t taste like cardboard from cheap cooking oil, like today’s McDonald’s fries do compared to their pre-’90s spud sticks), is hard to hold one-handed, which is to say BIG. Again there’s the spongy brioche-style bun, arugula and fried onions, but the flavorful patty’s also joined by American cheese, strips of smoked bacon, mayo, huckleberry jam and a panko-breaded, smashed jalapeño popper with cream and shredded cheeses. Holy shit! Sweet, heat, cream, fat, salt, smoke, crunch, richness, faint tartness, starch — it’s almost every damn textural or sensory element in one. You’re gonna need the extra thick serviette napkins and lemon-scent towelettes (more finer-dining touches that come at a cost for Lush F2F).
The ancient-grain salad of sorts presents underlying farro nuttiness cut with quinoa and pecan bits and mixed with highlighting roasted root vegetables and squash. Microgreens garnish it and dried cranberries and a smoked bourbon vinaigrette (light on both smoke and booze hits) sweeten and moisten bites. The whole affair bursts with sugar-laced fall aromas; it’s simply delightful.
We next find Lush F2F at Battle Mountain Brewing Company, where we enjoy a roundly outstanding beer sampler paddle with three more plates. I’m not a big wing guy, but sesame-seed-flecked teriyaki-gochjujang wings grab me by the tongue and command attention, lemongrass- and chile-laced, gingery and piquant. A pillowy sourdough bread bowl of green chile hosts big pork hunks, lots of sun-scorched earth flavor and medium heat. Salazar starts with chile and garlic and an onion confit and loosens the peppers with juicy tomato bits. It’s a green chile befitting a Puebloan.
That same sourdough bread bowl would make a fine container for the chicken shepherd’s pie too, but ours comes atop wax paper lining a thick paper container. It has a more watery consistency than most renditions, the way the chef prefers it. He cooks the chicken thighs with a carrot and onion brunoise, leaving the carrots al dente. Yukon mashed potatoes gift the filler with celery and arugula adding herbaceous bite, with crunchy onion straws contrasting the lightly garlicky creaminess. I only want for a touch more salt, available in my plastic utensil packet.
Which isn’t wanting for much considering my whole experience with Lush F2F. Catch Salazar around town for the next couple months before he settles more permanently into a space at The Garden beer garden downtown. He says he’ll likely expand his menu to offer some cook-your-own meal kits over the space’s ample fire pits, to include popular S’mores desserts.
As for the final answer to his initial question about pulling off fine dining on wheels? A resounding yes.