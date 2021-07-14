Chef Edward Salazar’s food truck now serves as a permanent fixture at The Garden. When we stop in for a drink, we first aim ourselves at the pork belly green chile fries, and we’re sad to say that the tallow-fried ’taters themselves rate flaccid and wimpy, which sucks.
Still, the rich, tender pork belly and spicy, fruity green chile hold their own, and there’s enough to mostly forgive the fries. Also flawed but no less delicious, the Brie with berry compote sees a wheel of Brie baked in a bread bowl with a “lid” cut free and blueberry compote atop.
Naturally, the taste rates incredible — tangy, sweet berries and funky brie pair beautifully — but the logistics of eating it from a disposable tray daunt without a fork and knife (admittedly, an easy issue to address). However, we have nothing negative to say about the watermelon salad.
Mixed greens form the base for a topping of goat cheese, candied nuts and cubes of the ripest, sweetest, most flavorful watermelon we can remember. This is the summer salad of our dreams.