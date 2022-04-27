We previously talked with the Samich Shack (see Dine & Dash, March 9, 2022) about their Eastside location that also serves tacos and burritos from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Miguel Garza is the man behind Machete’s concept. He tells us he draws on years of experience running seven different eateries in Los Angeles, and most recently Vinum Populi locally, which shuttered during the pandemic.
Machete’s small and straightforward menu offers your choice of three tacos or a burrito for $8.50, stuffed with chicken tinga, pulled pork, steak pastor or fire-grilled veggies. For burritos, we try the steak pastor and the veggie options. Both are packed with seasoned rice, beans, avocado, fresh cilantro and pickled cabbage. Those fillings, while all tasty and well-executed, seem to overpower the amount of meat or veggies.
The burritos would be more memorable if they were more generous with the tender and flavorful steak. It’s always great to see a veggie offering at eateries, and the zucchini and peppers are well seasoned and maintain a bit of crunch; no slimy veggies option here. The lightly griddled tortilla does sog a bit from the zucchini, but the steak burrito remains portable and dry on the outside.
The star for us, though: the pulled pork tacos. The pork flavor intrigues with a slightly sweet and smoky marinade and chews with a tender bite and a few crispy bits mixed in. The California inspiration comes through as the tacos are filled with plenty of avocado and radishes and topped with fresh cilantro. A generous serving of that same rice and beans from the burrito comes on the side of the three flour tortilla tacos. The day we visit, Machete’s only has one of their three salsas available, the medium jalapeño, which also comes on the side. It gifts a nice kick with a subtle afterburn and pairs well with our tacos and burritos. Next time, I’d love to try the spicy habanero for more heat and see how the mild green chile stacks up against that of other Colorado taquerias.