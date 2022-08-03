Many eateries have come and gone over the last couple decades at Antler Creek Golf Course, effectively operating as a slightly gussied-up snack bar for the mini country club-like setting (next to a golf shop). Madera’s is the latest to take on the challenge, having opened in mid-April we’re told by our attentive and friendly server. It’s operated by the folks behind the local Omelets Etc. brand.
Based on our tasting here, I’m more a fan of their work there, as this has an institutional-food vibe between American and Mexican comfort-food items, including burgers, sandwiches, salads (yes, there’s a Cobb), fried apps and a handful of Mexican mains like burritos and enchiladas. I will say upfront though, the prices are stunningly affordable for today’s marketplace. Consider my buddy’s choice of pork chops: two bone-in (albeit thin) strips, served with a side salad, a dinner roll and butter plus two sides; he goes garlic mashed potatoes with a bowl of red chile. All that’s just $9.99 — wow.
No complaints on volume, even if we find problems with just about everything else. The salad’s bland, bagged greens with overly thick, sticky commercial balsamic dressing. The potatoes taste like the brine of jarred garlic, strong and off-putting. The red chile’s a miss too, with unpleasant ground beef chunk texture and somewhat one-note (not deep) chile powder seasoning. The chops themselves “definitely meet the standard of safe cooking temperatures” says my friend cheekily to describe their tough chew; the flavor doesn’t wow either. It’s cafeteria grub.
To sample the homemade green chile, I go for a green chile dog — $7.99 including a generous side portion of fries or onion rings; I can also mix the two, which I do. It’s presented somewhat like a slopper (minus the sharp white onions), the bun split open-face below the hot dog, with topping melted cheese and the chile. The sides are unevenly fried with both browned and burnt edges and blond pieces, both with a from-the-bag-frozen feel.
The bun quickly turns into gummy wet bread texturally and the dog’s basic acceptable, but I don’t dig the green chile — actually more of a red color, with a gooey cornstarch-thickened feel (not my preferred style) and scant heat, spice and defining earthiness. It’s just lean. We wash it all down with a couple margaritas, a jalapeño-lime and spicy strawberry, made with El Jimador tequilas (house-infused with said flavors) and basic premixes by the taste and syrupy texture. They’re fine for a hot, sunny day on the patio facing the greens if you need a hooch, sugar and salt pick-me-up and you set your mind for more cloy than craft. Which is to say you have to be aware of the setting and set your expectations accordingly.