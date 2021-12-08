Most of the birds that live around Colorado Springs are raptors, corvids and songbirds, so locals tend to take notice when they see a Makaw hanging around. Dad jokes aside, Carlos Gruber and his family started Makaw’s Food Truck in late summer of 2021, serving Venezuelan and Caribbean food around town — check their Facebook page for a weekly schedule.
Like his parents and sister, Gruber is originally from Venezuela, and most of the recipes Makaw serves are pretty traditional, with his mother, Belkis, in charge of the seasonings and sauces. We sample two of the three available sauces when we visit as part of our pabellon arepa combo, which comes with yuca fries. Pineapple habanero sauce, creamy and not very acidic, does wonders with the arepa’s mix of pulled steak, black beans and sweet plantain, especially with the steak.
Wasakiki sauce, a take on Venezuelan guasacaca, is a creamy, tangy, medium hot sauce of avocado and green chiles that we love with yuca fries. As for the pabellon, the arepa is split, so it eats like a Sloppy Joe — which is to say, an unwieldy but delicious mess, and the disc of sweet plantain adds flavor and texture.
Don’t skip parrilla fries, a tray of big, sturdy yuca fries that maintain crispness and stiffness under a pile of pulled steak (they’re out of sliced beef when we visit), wasakiki and cilantro, a lovely combination of flavors and textures we majorly dig.