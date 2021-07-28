"Anyone can buy a brat. It’s what you do with it, the combinations, that makes the difference. A twist can make it extraordinary.”
That’s Man Cave Meat Company proprietor Jeremy Gomez, summing up the simple explanation behind his 3-month-old, wild-game-focused food truck. Before I try his food at two different brewery stops, and spend time chatting with him post-meal, I’m uncertain what kinda guy I’m gonna encounter. His Facebook page favors Bigfoot memes and a snark that may bear serious or comedic intent: “#1 RULE at Man Cave Meat Company! If you have allergies, dislikes, or opinions, you can kindly exit stage right or left. Just as long as you exit.”
Hell, when we finally meet, he’s wearing a shirt that reads “I hate people.” But the T-shirt design features some smiling, waving cartoon bears peeking out behind a rainbow, and his truck logo depicts a caricature of him grilling steaks with one arm slung around a happy antlered ungulate. I see right through the rough-around-the-edges gruff façade. This guy’s a damn softie, passionate about his cooking, eager to please people, or at least, he admits, pleased by positive feedback.
“I thought of this truck in my 20s,” he tells me, noting he’s now 44. “I’m working three times harder (sometimes 100-hour weeks) but I’m having fun. My policy is to leave the bad outside the truck and have fun. My happy place is seeing smiles and making people happy.”
Yeah. “I hate people” my ass. Somebody get Gomez a smiley face T-shirt already (not the one with the bullet hole in the forehead). But seriously, don’t think you’re gonna get a gluten-free or vegetarian substitution from him. It’s not gonna happen.
New England born and raised, he worked in grocery stores, fast food, a butcher shop and more, and graduated from the Connecticut Culinary Institute before operating his own all-three-meals café for a stint, serving everything from omelets to aged porterhouses. But what was equally if not more formative was growing up in the ’80s in his dad’s pizza restaurant, folding boxes and doing side-work while his fellow third-graders were out playing. He learned to garden and can from his grandma, and he recalls watching Julia Child on TV with his mom. “My whole upbringing was food.”
But eventually he got a bit burned out on the food scene in his adult years, started painting with his dad and went into construction before an injury a couple years ago made him think differently about the risks inherent in that work. His family had planned to relocate to Arizona, but while passing through Colorado, they were captured by its beauty, and made a home in Victor. And eventually that incurable bug that always draws certain people back into the food realm bit him again. At least this time it was to execute a long-envisioned concept.
Gomez worked through Andy’s Meat Market to make a wholesale contact with Fort Lupton-based House of Smoke, an exotic meat purveyor from whom he buys everything from ostrich to kangaroo. “I don’t skimp on product, I buy higher-end,” he says, which partly explains $13 to $18 sandwich prices, which do include awesome, non-greasy crispy fries and some bonus fried corn nuggets, commercial semi-sweet junk food that taste like a champ, especially next to a good craft beer and the salty, meaty mains. Rather than typical whole-sausage brats, he makes burgers and bratwiches — essentially telera rolls (baked by City Market since Sourdough Boulangerie got too busy to continue selling to him) stuffed with long slices from various sausages and bratwurst, plus fixings. “I don’t want to overwhelm the brat flavor, I want the other flavors in between,” he says. He intentionally serves the whole constructs unsliced though, intending for you to get a little messy, but leave full if not beyond it. Napkins will be slain. Weak-willed people will be tested.
Tattoo you
After all, not everyone’s ready to tackle something like the The Tattoo Bratwich, which starts with whatever mix of meats Gomez is in the mood for on a given night, plus sauerkraut, fried onions and a berry sriracha sauce; this night I get elk, bison, venison, antelope and wild boar. It’s such a kitchen-sink crazy blend that no one flavor gains enough of a foothold to dominate any others, and each bite (since it’s too big to include all ingredients in one) brings a slightly different taste and texture to the tongue. At one moment it’s fennel and the tangy kraut, another it’s sweet heat from the sauce and something with chile peppers, and another it’s smoke and herbs. This is a schizophrenic sandwich that can’t be one thing because it’s all things at once. It only fails if you’re seeking one clean, coherent theme; otherwise it’s culinary anarchy, baby. (Somehow drinking Goat Patch Brewing’s Chinzacca Hazy double IPA, a portmanteau of Chinook and Azacca hops, feels like the right pairing for odd-sounding word play and a mouth full of hops to stand up to the full-flavored sandwich.)
Shall we catch our breath with something less complex? Fine. Try the corned bison Reuben on dark toasted rye. The meat cures for two weeks and Gomez chips it by hand unevenly, intentionally, for non-uniform bites; it’s lean, chewy and bursting with black pepper infusion, and he tops it conventionally with kraut, Swiss and Thousand Island, but adds a twist with some house garlic aioli, which he loves and puts on damn near everything he serves. It adds more creaminess and richness to the toppings, plus garlic’s welcome zing.
So, back to wilder fare: The Deadly Venom bratwich features oft-paired rattlesnake and rabbit, here with jalapeño, fire-roasted green chiles and yes, that garlic aioli. The meat slices hold a nice char on the edges and aren’t easily identifiable as their animal (how many people can pick out rattlesnake, as if it’s commonly served?), but they taste lighter than larger land animals, suffice to say. The aioli helps cool the chiles’ burn (or an optional spicy chipotle aioli side can add to it, while making for a great fry and nugget dip) and the kid I’m with appears happy to be eating bizarre fare in an urban setting instead of having to venture into the backwoods for the experience.
Next up, an on-special duck-cilantro bratwich gets a pineapple-mango-salsa and crumbled chicharrones for crunch. I think of apricot as a common duck pairing, so the other fruits are a compelling substitution, taking the game toward the tropics, though the salsa’s thick acidity tempers the sugariness along with the duckiness. Our pairing: Goat Patch’s pineapple hazy double IPA for tropical overlap.
Go ham
We also grab a bowl of Bigfoot’s Exotic Chili, another constantly rotating item that’s elk, bison, venison, wild boar, antelope and duck meats on one evening I hit the truck, and alligator, bison and yak (procured from Teller County) the other night we order it. Gomez says he has made around 15 different chili renditions so far (like an “Outback” with kangaroo, rosemary and garlic). Not just the meats, but other ingredients change depending on the blends and his whim. One day there’s cumin, the next not. Our bowl holds a nice medium spice level with a tart tomato stew, kidney beans, shredded cheddar and jalapeños. Again I can’t pick out the meats easily, but it certainly tastes heartier and of bigger beasts.
Which leaves us concluding with a final, formidable creature-turned-dinner: wild boar. I’m sure the vegans and vegetarians stopped reading this article sometime around the headline, but for anyone else hesitant around wild game, wondering which, if any/all, are ethically culled — let’s not get overly righteous in the face of our Big-Ag factory farms for cattle and pigs which are cruel, destructive wastelands — know that you’re doing nature a favor by eating wild boar. Pull an article or two and you’ll learn about the hundreds of millions of dollars of agricultural damage that millions of the animals (who have no natural predators) cause annually in the U.S., particularly in Texas. They mow down crops, erode soils, pollute waterways and help propagate invasive plants.
So want to do some environmentally sound community service? Order Man Cave Meat Company’s bestselling Pueblo Pig Burger. Gomez adds bacon, cheddar and green chiles to the boar patty for hot, fatty pig-on-pig action, with fire-roasted poblano chiles on top plus a secret smoky cheddar sauce and cheese skirt. It’s a spicy mouth hammer (Battle Mountain Brewing’s big Juicy Canary quad-hopped hazy IPA only helps accentuate the heat, not mitigate it) that marches right up to if not over the line of too much fat and richness and, much like the wild hog itself, does whatever the fuck it feels like ’cuz who’s gonna stop it?
“It’s my biggest flavor profile,” says Gomez. “It’s all a bit wild. It’s one of my favorites... I love people’s responses. One guy said it’s the best burger he’s had in 10 years.”
I won’t get all superlative like that on it, but it’s a damn fine bite. I’m glad I’m sharing it with two other people. And I’m sad for him when Gomez tells me he can’t eat it anymore himself because it gives him acid reflux. There I was, thinking this guy who supposedly hates people and their stupid allergies was gonna be a hard ass, but he’s sharing his vulnerabilities with me, truckside, over the hum of a generator. He’s not a bloodthirsty hunter or run-of-the-mill butcher, he’s just a guy with a fun idea to do something different — not be just another basic burger truck — and he loves cooking and sharing the joy of it with people. Being invited into his Man Cave isn’t a journey into a setting of masculine trophies and weaponry, but a place of culinary wonder and exploration, a wide-open field, really, where exotic game gets a brief second life to run wild again.