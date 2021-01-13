I last hit Maria’s in the fall of 2019 and had no plans to return so soon to review. But I fell prey to a Facebook post (thank you almighty algorithm) promoting a new item: the birria quesapizza. What the hell is that!? It’s not even a word!
It’s a culinary portmanteau and the photo looks gorgeous — a hypnotizing swirl of queso atop an oversized toasted tortilla round. I had to investigate, and promptly ordered one for pickup (call-ahead, pre-pay, $35.99, which fed four of us). I learn the staff “stole” the idea from a Mexican place in Kansas they’d seen, and can make five per hour on a custom flat-top machine they modified to sear the top simultaneously with the bottom.
Since they launched the special a month ago, they’ve been selling out daily. What the construct actually is: three layered, giant tortillas (one in the middle) filled with gooey mozzarella cheese and pulled beef birria, garnished with blended, shredded cheese and queso and served with birria broth as a dip, plus green (tomatillo) and red (chile de árbol and an undisclosed other pepper) salsas.
It’s heavy comfort food, perhaps overly cheesy to mimic a pizza pie, which mutes the typical spice complexity of the stewed beef. Still, it’s a treat and I don’t regret the impulse buy.