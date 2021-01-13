It takes no small amount of chutzpah to open a restaurant, especially during COVID-19. But to move across the country and do it? That’s madness or reason to take notice. In the case of Tamekia Reid and Margaret Noel, we’re pretty sure it’s the latter. The two run Meka’s Kitchen, which opened in late November in the former Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen location. Reid and Noel hail originally from New Jersey, where they ran a catering company out of her home. They moved to the Springs on the advice of Reid’s daughter, who was stationed at Fort Carson.
Before Reid committed to starting Meka’s Kitchen, she says she sampled Jamaican food from around town to see how it compared. While the Springs has a fair few Jamaican restaurants, most are in the southern and eastern parts of the city, not near Rockrimmon. There, the two have no cuisine competition, and Reid says their customer count is starting to grow as their neighbors learn about them. When we stop in, Reid offers only a limited menu, which she hopes to expand as business picks up.
Regardless of location, Meka’s already stands out, because the sauce is boss. (Or, rather, the sauces are … bosses?) We only try her jerk chicken in the form of a Jamaican patty — an evolution of the Cornish pasty introduced under English colonial rule — but it steals the show and our hearts. It’s beautifully seasoned, with a hint of earthiness and almost floral notes, allspice leading the choir with chile pepper heat supporting. It ranks up there as some of the best jerk I’ve had. Similarly sauce-spectacular, the curry chicken entrée (also available in patty form for those on the go) comes with a mound of sauced potatoes and carrots atop rice and peas, upon which the medium-heat curry sauce dances like a drunken angel. The quarter chicken, a bone-in thigh and drumstick, has juicy, tender meat — still identifiably chicken through the strong curry flavor. Also noteworthy, the spicy Jamaican beef patty (also available with mild heat) rates genuinely spicy, with mild cumin and curry notes present as well in the thick, smooth filling.
Shifting away from sauce rapture, we also order two fried entrées: chicken and, on special, whiting. These take several minutes to prepare, as Reid fries to-order for maximum freshness. The chicken (once more a thigh and drumstick) has a thin, crisp breading with an appropriate amount of salt and mild seasoning, which gets the job done and keeps the meat moist and flavorful without picking up much if any grease, ticking all boxes. It’s textbook fried chicken, nothing mind-blowing, but well executed. As for the fish, we get three skin-on fillets, batter absent from that skin side and tinted orange by a hint of hot sauce. It’s not enough hot sauce to make this a spicy dish but enough acidity and pepper flavor to play nicely with the relatively mild flavor of the fish.
We try all three listed sides, all of which fare pretty middling. Cabbage comes in fatty, acidic, lightly herbed cooking liquid and perks up mixed into the rice and peas. Macaroni pie, decidedly Southern, has a few bits of bell pepper in the sturdy cubic slice we get, which has melted cheese atop and some kind of faintly cheesy sauce throughout.
Reid says she has only sweet plantains when we visit, but don’t expect sweet-tender-lovely fried maduro-style plantains so much as strips of plantain with a skosh more chew. Still, Reid stands out on uniqueness and quality, and we hope the neighborhood takes notice; we sure have.