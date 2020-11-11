It’s fall, and while pumpkin beers continue to land under the “love it or hate it” umbrella, the folks at Metric Brewing have put their best squash-and-spice brew on tap. Though we’re not interested in calling something the best pumpkin beer, this one has the best name for a pumpkin beer: Blood of Our Enemies, which makes us wish for a skull to pour this crowler into, because that’s metal as hell. Names aside, the color’s spot on for an autumn seasonal, a perfect dark, ruddy amber.
At 7.6-percent ABV it’s substantial, and the three kinds of squash it’s brewed with help give it plenty of body. Nutmeg and clove dominate the nose, but flavor-wise, dark, roasty notes lead, followed by balanced spice, a hint of sweetness and some vegetal squash notes. On a cold night, it’s a fine thing to heat a body up, and as we collectively enter winter’s darkness, that little warmth goes a long way.