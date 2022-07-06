A month ago, for the Indy’s Summer Guide, I compiled a list of international spots where you can find spicy main items and sweet drinks. It was a framework for cooling off in style over the next hot months. Usually, I’m pretty good at completing a task and moving on to the next (thank you 18 years of working in a deadline-oriented atmosphere) — out of sight, out of mind, enter new stimuli. But something stuck with me this time, and I’ve been craving more of one particular cuisine I highlighted: Mexican street snacks, called antojitos.
There’s probably more to this craving psychologically, such as the triggering of fond travel memories over multiple trips to Mexico. There’s just something about these highly colorful treats, both savory and sweet, that brings a childlike joy to my heart. That, and they disarm my usual rigidity around trying to eat healthy. For these moments, I shall sin without regret, sugar content be damned — just hand me whatever that thingy is over there with the layers of fruit and crazy red sauces and salty, crunchy whatnot with the fat straw and don’t mind me while I pretend to share but actually take bigger bites because I want it all, now.
Which brings me to Sofia’s Antojitos. Six months old in a strip mall near the Shamrock warehouse and Picture Show. It’s run by a family from Jalisco, three generations working the counter that runs nearly the entire length of the narrow storefront, decorated on its opposite wall with a beautiful mural of Dia de los Muertos skulls, food, drink and music items, flowers and a young traditionally dressed girl making masa cakes. I’m told they’ve curated street foods not just from their hometown, but items popular across Mexico. Little appetizers, tortas, tacos, tostadas, raspados (shaved ice), malteadas (milkshakes), fresh juices and a dozen desserts. We order widely.
It had been a long writing day for me, so I’m drawn to the playfully named Adios Al Estres (No More Stress) juice, with a viscous coconut water base plus a few blueberries, cucumber (most notably in the flavor) and lettuce, which seems to add hydration along with a thin, vegetal vibe. I can’t say my tension melted away, but I did feel a bit perked up by the initial hit of sugar to my veins. We pair it with the Diablito shaved ice, a towering construct protruding from a plastic pint cup with a synthetic, neon-green layer, deep crimson layer and garnish of little, chewy tamarind candies and a tamarind candy straw. Among the somewhat cloying, sweet-and-sour flavors are lime, mango and a mild chile hit — basically the core elements of mangonada (another menu option), but in a different form, if I fully grasp what I’m told. No matter, it’s fun.
For the savory middle of our hodgepodge meal — not so much dinner, but ample small plates to amount to a full belly — we start with something totally unusual to us, called vaso chorreado. It’s dorm-room ramen (the wavy, stringy, cheap stuff) sauced with a watery queso dip, set up in a basket with Doritos (or a like-flavored Mexican chip) that are garnished with sweet, pale corn kernels, crumbed queso fresco and a further drizzle of queso dip. For generic commercial items, I have to say it proves quite delightful, with so much salt and crunch you have to be happy, with a rich, starchy, cheesy finish.
Next up, the classic torta ahogada, Guadalajara’s famous item, a long white bread roll “drowned” in a wet tomato sauce, in this case packed with mashed pinto and carnitas and plated with avocado wedges, pink pickled onion slivers, fresh limes for squeezing, and a side ramekin of a sharp, spicy chile-tomato salsa. For those who don’t dig wet bread texture: Stay away. Everyone else, come on in for the joy that’s like an Italian-Mexican mashup, with a little oregano essence in the mix: the tender stewed pork starring in contrast to all the complementary, peppery acidity. This one’s a winner for $12 — though the whole menu’s affordable for that matter, averaging somewhere in the $7 to $8 range.
Another item that you could make a main meal out of here: tacos, for a fair $2.50 each. Sofia’s offers eight meat options, from which we choose barbacoa, pierna (pork leg) and birria. All are better than many around town, which is to say pretty awesome. The meats are generous, and juicy, topped simply in cilantro and white onion, and side salsas shine, with bright spiciness. As good as the barbacoa and pierna are, the birria are the must-get, especially turned into quesabirria tacos for a small upcharge, which adds a gooey cheese portion and a side of fantastic consommé for dipping. The corn tortillas take on a nice browning with the sear that melts the cheese, and the crunch holds up through the broth dip; these are the tacos of dreams. Prepare to slay some napkins.
Lastly: dessert. Who can resist an horchata milkshake? Not me, no never. The cinnamon comes through expectedly prominent and the finish reminds us of French toast a little. It’s not too sweet, despite a hearty whipped cream top. Neither are amusing waffle sticks — waffle batter pressed onto skewers in a mold — with their basic batter flavor highlighted by your drizzle of choice; we go Nutella and add sprinkles for festive color. It’s carnival fare. And finally, the vaso de churros, a cup holding four long churros stuffed with your choice of flavor (we get caramel) and presented over your choice of ice cream (we go strawberry) under another fluffy whipped cream topping. The churros are ideal in every way — still warm, crisp-shelled but soft inside, sweet with the caramel — and I really enjoy the strawberry ice cream pairing (as I can’t say I’ve had that combo in the past). This is a great one for sharing.
Which is perhaps the best way to approach antojitos, to treat them like tapas and a family-style snack party. That is if you’re into menu exploration and trying all the colorful things. If not, there’s at least some tacos or a torta, and a cold drink with your name on them. Either way, you might just become a little antojitos-obsessed, like me.