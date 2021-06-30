The Eagle represents the U.S., the Crane Uganda. The company name stems from owner Mackynzie Schutz’s travel in 2018 through the African country, where he discovered a love for its people and coffee.
Roasting out of Building Three’s space, E&C operates with a social impact focus, donating portions of profits to sponsor young Ugandans in entrepreneurship programs. Plus, whenever seasonally possible, he purchases direct-trade Ugandan beans, otherwise sourcing other fair-trade products.
I order some 4-ounce sample bags: a Central and South American breakfast blend; sugar-cane-processed decaf Colombian; Ethiopian (usually Ugandan) and Colombian Brave Bird blend; and single-origin Ardi Ethiopian. Both the decaf and breakfast blend are dark-roasted past my preference but not beyond enjoyment. There’s a leanness to them but no scorched notes, just some toast that welcomes a modest milk pour and works well iced out of a French press, from my experimenting.
But the Ardi and Brave Bird deserve a pourover or home espresso treatment. The outstanding, natural processed Ardi (out of my Hario V60) holds a commanding robustness and mouthfeel, a little funky-fruity-tart and deeply earthy, evoking bitter cacao with the smallest touch of cream.
The Brave Bird (from my AeroPress) adds Colombian beans’ signature milk chocolatiness to the more bitter dark chocolate element of the Ethiopian, spinning the fruit element too. Schutz gets rhubarb jam; we can’t quite peg our taste to a certain fruit but we’re entranced by the blend.