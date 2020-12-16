Dominika Mills and Zachary Short started Mika’s Pierogi Kitchen in late October of 2020 and almost immediately found themselves in over their heads. Whatever sales figures they were hoping to see were left in the dust, and by their second week in business, they were working 20-hour days to make and deliver around 500 pierogies a day. As of early December, Mills and Short were able to hire help and have since transitioned to a pickup model, working from a brick-and-mortar storefront that they share with Boz Catering in the Rockrimmon neighborhood.
Mills is originally from a town outside Krakow, Poland, and has lived in the Springs since 2003. Short comes from Oregon and retired to the Springs after serving in the Army. They hope to turn the company into a national chain in the long term, offering a mix of traditional Eastern European toppings as well as American-friendly fusion options.
We first ordered from Mika’s before they found a brick-and-mortar home, requesting two dozen pierogies in a mix of their seven filling options. And right off, we saw at least part of why they have the buzz they do. The pierogies arrive still warm and mouthwatering, with side cups of sour cream for dipping. Mills pan-fries them each herself, imparting a slight crispness to the tender, buttery dough. The Ruskie, as Mills says they call these in Poland, comes full of mashed potato and cheese, the archetypal Russian filling. There’s an irony in any traditional European dish that contains potatoes, which originally come from Peru, but that’s beside the point — we can’t complain about the smooth, creamy, stick-to-your-ribs filling. Also traditional and tempting, the acidity of the sauerkraut pierogies makes a great counterpoint to the rich dumpling itself, and we demolish these probiotic purses, a phrase we have no interest in ever using again.
Perhaps our favorite, the wild mushroom pierogies burst with umami, powerfully mushroomy with a hint of wine to complement. They’re a layered and phenomenal bite. On to the more fusion options, the buffalo chicken contains shredded meat with a pleasant acidity and mellow, mild-medium spice. The Cowboy, a barbecue ground beef pierogi, has only a mild barbecue sauce flavor but does come with more barbecue sauce for dipping. Finally, the sweet berry dessert pierogies maintain the tartness of contained blueberries and strawberries, only lightly sugared and lovely besides.
When we visit Mills and Short’s brick-and-mortar location, we revisit the mushroom, sauerkraut and sweet berry pierogies, as well as ordering the Greek pierogies, which contain spinach and feta. They’re a little different, but only a little, with all three savory options topped with fine-ground black pepper and less buttery in texture. Still, they’re tender and delicious, and both the mushroom and sauerkraut pierogies pop like flavor firecrackers, as do the berry pierogies. Those Greek pierogies bear a savoriness that’s almost meaty, and the filling doesn’t sog the dough.
We can’t complain about anything we try here, so again, it’s no surprise they’re doing well. As COVID continues to lock businesses down, we expect Mills and Short’s curbside and contactless pickup options will keep them busy — a great problem to have out of the gate, especially in these times.