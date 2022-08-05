Milagros Cocina Mexicana recently opened on North Academy Boulevard, in the same shopping center as Crave Real Burgers. But step inside the pretty posh Mexican eatery and you'll quickly realize this place is something more upscale (or "elevated" as everyone's saying these days) than its surroundings.
Much more elevated. The only fair comparison in town when it comes to Mexican food is La Cava. Or Provecho before it shuttered.
Spend a minute on Milagros' website and your eye alone will see the difference in the food. I was elated to finally see Huitlacoche on a Springs menu, as well as a gourmet Cochinita Pibil rendition.
Fortunately for me, my eyes didn't have to do all the dining, as I attended a media preview (held a couple weeks after the initial opening) and got to enjoy some sample plates and margaritas.
It being the early days, I'm going to reserve any criticism/review notes here (in truth, there wasn't much not to like) and let the above slideshow speak some more to Milagros' quality — take note there's even a staffer making fresh tortillas at a station inside the dining room.
There was A LOT of color and flavor on display — in fact layers of flavor — in the food, and the drinks showed the quality of freshly-squeezed juices (all on the rocks, no blended drinks here).
Chef Roberto Reyes told our group his food here is about "authenticity meeting contemporary" in terms of the style of Mexican cuisine. His family hails from Michoacan but he's coming by way of Chicago to the Springs.
I spend some more time talking with him and learn he's been in kitchens since age 8 — "on weekends my dad would tell me I could go shopping with mom or come to work with him... I started as a dishwasher, I was working the grill by age 12."
Reyes, a 20-something now, says he's professionally cooked everything from French fine dining to Italian, to steakhouse fare to high-end Japanese eats. He's opened several spots but says he plans to put roots here. He's excited by cooking upscale Mexican food — "I want to be involved in my heritage," he says."
Milagros' recipes are majority his, though there's a couple of fan-favorite plates from Three Margaritas on the menu.
Wait ... what?
I know, that's a bit surprising given the setting and fancier food, but turns out the owner is connected to the Three Margaritas dynasty — which turns into a convoluted story quickly based on locations sold out of the family to individual owners and a breaking uniformity between locations. Let's not worry about that, shall we?
Reyes, speaking both literally and figuratively, says he's "just getting started, I want to take off simple, but elevate by next year."
There's actually very little simple about his food compared to the majority of Mexican eats in town. His saucing (for lack of a better term to encompass everything from his bright salsas to taco relishes to pickled condiments) rates splendid based on my first tastes.
Example: his tomatillo pistachio salsa, or his authentic pollo en mole. Or take his pastor, made with pork belly instead of the typical shoulder cut. Or that pretty red powder in the dessert photos above: a freeze-dried cherry powder; oh — and the ice cream, it's smoked vanilla, with Abuelita chocolate syrup atop.
Yum.