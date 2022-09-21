I want to start this review with two appetizers, because despite an overall strong showing by Milagros Cocina Mexicana and its chef Roberto Reyes, these two dishes stood out for me: the polenta tres quesos and the huitlacoche quesadilla.
The first might be the best $7 you’ll spend this year. It’s Reyes’ play off a common Mexican queso dip, served in a stylish black stone bowl, but utilizing cornmeal porridge, which he makes creamier than traditional Italian polenta recipes. He incorporates Oaxaca (mild, mozzarella-like), Asadero (similarly soft and stringy, pre-melt) and Chihuahua (cheddar-evoking, salty) cheeses for the base. And tops that with diced, pickled jalapeños (for heat and acidity); freeze-dried corn kernels (“a reminder of what you’re eating,” and texture); lightly candied bacon (for another layer of richness and crunch); and garnishing micro cilantro. To be scooped with provided chips or even smeared across an order of corn or flour tortillas — made at a prominently visible tortilla station set inside the dining area — the divine polenta makes us think of savory caramel popcorn, with a sweet-edged flavor that also makes me believe I could happily eat this in place of a dessert (though it’s nowhere near a typical dessert’s sweetness). The quesadilla should not be thought of as any type of stoner, bar or adult-children’s food (my usual associations for the lazy, easy snack), other than yes, it is technically two toasted flour tortillas, stuffed in this case with the same, melted three-cheese “house” blend as the polenta. But it’s what else is in there — the starring huitlacoche — that makes memories (both the recollection of past experiences and creation of a new one). I’ll wager many gringos, even those who’ve vacationed in Mexico, don’t know what huitlacoche is. I’ll also wager that when most people hear that it’s “corn smut” they say “ew, gross” and shy from trying it. But if I were to use its nickname, “corn truffle,” perhaps willingness would be back on the table. So, think of it this way: You eat mushrooms, yeah? So, you eat fungus. Not so weird, huh? Well, huitlacoche is a fungal disease that affects corn — only well-watered, organic corn, grown as a pricey delicacy to create this mushroom-like substance, historically prized by the Aztecs (and later Native American tribes). Like truffles, huitlacoche imparts a glorious umami-like quality of deep earthiness and something primally sexy; I’m convinced we must have some excitable receptors in our brains reserved just for it.
That in mind, chef Reyes sautés his huitlacoche in housemade truffle butter to double down on the aphrodisiac effect. (As my girlfriend suspected, he confirms he did have mushroom duxelles in mind as he conceived his approach.) In with the corn smut go onions and rajas (peeled, roasted poblano peppers, sliced into strips), and once that’s all cooked down, it joins the cheeses in the tortillas along with smoked corn kernels. For garnish comes pickled red onions and a tangy avocado crema drizzle. All compiled, it offers smoky, earthy richness and creaminess with a hint of heat and extra pop of acid from the pickled onions. Just tremendous. I’d last had it at a Sunday buffet on a Pacific beach in south-central Mexico because nobody in the Springs (to the best of my knowledge) had yet put the fabulous fungus on a menu. Bless you, chef Reyes.
OK, stepping back from the starters as we await our entrées, let’s further introduce Milagros (Spanish for “miracles”) and its chef. In the same vein as upscale predecessors La Cava and Provecho locally, Milagros rates as something akin to Mexican fine dining, as compared to the plethora of Mexican places in town (to include Tex-Mex and gringo spinoffs), from late-night drive-thrus and fast-food spots to taco trucks and beloved local mom-and-pop kitchens (many of those with a Southwest flair).
The Morales family (son Eric, mom Mariana and dad Max) may be familiar to some as related to the Three Margaritas dynasty, which quickly turns into a convoluted story based on locations sold out of the family to individual owners and breaking uniformity between locations. But Max and Mariana operate the location in Pueblo West where they reside, now commuting here to pass on the torch and help Eric launch Milagros. Their family, with decades in the industry, originally hails from Mexico’s Jalisco area.
Chef Reyes, by contrast, counts Michoacan heritage. (I watch him and Max playfully razz one another about their favorite football (soccer) teams back home, as a game concludes over the bright bar area after our meal.) At a prior media preview I attended, Reyes told me he was passionate about educating and intended to strike a balance between truly authentic Mexican food and a personal, contemporary approach to the cuisine. Translation: twists off traditional plates, a French foundational aesthetic applied to familiar but elevated fare, nothing stodgy or overly serious, but mindfully made, creative food spiked with lots of housemade ingredients like pickled condiments and a string of salsas and sauces.
Reyes comes to us by way of Chicago, where he’s professionally cooked everything from French fine dining to Italian, steakhouse fare and high-end Japanese. He’s got chops, even though he’s still a twentysomething. He’s been in kitchens since age 8, cooking with his dad at his kitchen job back in the day as the chosen alternative to going shopping with his mom. Starting off as a dishwasher, he’d earned his way to a grill spot by age 12, he says. He tells me that in mid-October he’ll be competing in Denver in a friendly Top Chef-style competition at a Hispanic Restaurant Association gathering. To him, cooking isn’t just a job, but a cultural expression.
And I heard that expression loud and clear at the preview meal, as I enjoyed beautifully presented samples of everything from fresh, bright ceviches to pork belly pastor tacos to intoxicating (true) mole to a hulking cochinita pibil plate: a giant braised pork shank with toasted quinoa, grilled oranges, pickled grapes and habanero jam.
So when it came to my return visit, I had only to fill in some blanks and focus on alluring plates (and drinks) I hadn’t tried before. With those appetizers, we order two cocktails (all come on the rocks; no blended items): the Besos de Mezcal (mezcal kisses) and Tequila Colada. Both are excellent. The first cuts agave-sweetened mezcal with tart hibiscus tea and fresh lime juice, with a Tajín rim for spice. The latter parodies the piña colada perfectly with 1800 coconut tequila in place of rum, with the requisite pineapple (fruit and juice) and coconut cream. It’s on the sweet side and could be a liquid dessert, but works just fine as a starter, too. We’d have loved to try several more creations but I had to drive and we plan to return anyway. I do however enjoy a neat sip of Maestro Dobel Diamante silver tequila, called a “cristalino” due to a proprietary blending and filtering technique that imparts an aged flavor despite the clear color. Through a liquor rep, Max arranged his own custom barrel, so he pours us a taste to toast (“salud!”). It’s fun to fool the eye and taste what plays like an añejo while staring at liquid not colored by wood aging.
For mains, we order the Costillas de Puerco and Tikin Xic. The latter is black cod that’s marinated in and stained red by achiote (annatto), wrapped and roasted in banana leaves (kind of like an en papillote treatment via parchment paper to seal in moisture) and served with pickled cucumber wheels (not too far off from bread and butter pickles), pickled red onions, fresh avocado slivers and a poblano rice. Reyes tells me it’s his personal favorite dish on the menu, his “pride and joy.” He says he loves opening a banana leaf on a plate, as if to find a present inside. He chose the cod for its reliable absorbability (accepting both the marinade and faint banana leaf essence) and flaky tenderness. Indeed it begins to come apart at the touch of a fork and almost melts across the mouth, though there’s no citrus tenderization or accenting zing. (Tikin xic means “dry fish.”) The only acid offset available is from the pickled items — and we do order a side trio of pickled nopale (cactus), jicama and peaches to play with — and a bite with the fresh avocado adds a welcome fat fusion that heightens the pleasure.
The Costillas de Puerco, pork ribs, braise for nine hours in a tamarind-piloncillo glaze (piloncillo being like panella, unrefined cane sugar), and after cooling, Reyes grills them to add char and smoke flavor. The result’s incredibly tender meat that pulls effortlessly from the bone and holds a faintly tart sweetness, almost evoking Asian barbecue but still rooted in Hispanic flavors, thanks to pickled Fresno chiles and underlying poblano rice and charro beans. There’s also a grilled cebollita (small white spring onions with stalk intact) and typically spiced cashew crumble, but we receive a peanut substitution this night that works just fine.
The charro beans, which we ordered a side of as well, are a meal in themselves, huge with pork essence. I could easily eat a bowl like soup, with tortillas on the side. Reyes adds pork belly trimmings (leftover from taco prep) which release extra fat into the boldly spiced pintos, along with chorizo and hotdog bits and some bacon pieces. There’s an inherent unctuous quality despite the liquid volume, and the beans reheat beautifully at home, and with eggs make a bangin’ breakfast (as suggested by the chef). The flour tortillas reheat well, as they’re thicker caseras style.
Revisiting those pickled condiments momentarily: Hibiscus stains the jicama a pretty pink and they hold a big clove and mild cinnamon taste. The cactus, reminiscent of okra for its core goo, cures in a mix of vinegars, including Champagne vin, and gets a dried herb blend too, including thyme and grassier Mexican oregano. The peaches (awesome with a pork bite) again get a vinegar mix, including apple cider vin, and more of a baking spice treatment, which inspires us to save some for dessert and order an off-menu side of vanilla ice cream that’s usually found on the banana split prepped with Abuelita chocolate fudge and pretty, freeze-dried cherry powder garnish. The staff hadn’t tried that; we tell them they should.
But that’s about all we can offer by way of suggestion to do anything differently, because everything else works so well. I’ll be returning for that polenta and huitlacoche, but there’s several menu items we have yet to try and remain curious about, now that we’ve confirmed the quality of their peers. Ditto on the drinks. Milagros far surpasses any expectations for a typical Mexican dinner. Despite its name, that’s not because of a miracle. Rather, it’s the earned result of a sincere family effort and a dedicated, creative chef. And it’s ultimately just a taste of the much more complex true Mexican cuisine, with creative spins to couch it in Colorado.