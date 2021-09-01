Mira’s, run by college students Miranda Yenne and Rebekah Forti, pops up on Saturdays (9 a.m. to noon) at Switchback Coffee Roasters’ Shooks Run location (which recently moved its roaster off-site, significantly expanding seating).
Mira’s concept revolves around weekly changing bubble waffles (the Hong Kong-launched food fad). Yenne also works at Nightingale Bread, from whom she purchases fresh-milled, whole wheat spelt (a higher protein, less glutenous ancient grain).
Forti tweaked her mom’s regular waffle recipe to create the batter. For toppings, they aim for seasonal, almost all-organic, and local where possible, hence $10 per waffle. On our visit, that equates to a Palisade peaches and cream waffle with whipped cream and homemade salted caramel sauce and an Earl Grey waffle, composed with tea-infused whipped cream, orange zest and dark chocolate shavings.
Both are beautifully presented, wrapped into a paper cone and stuffed with the sweet ingredients. The batter’s nicely browned and the flavors are all on point, balanced and not overly sweet, with backnotes of grassy Kerrygold butter melted into the mix.
And damn, that’s a fine caramel. We pair with a simple house Colombian decaf iced Americano and Switchback’s always-stunning honey-lavender latte.