You’ve never heard someone talk about pizza as enthusiastically as Slice 420 co-owner Christian Patriarca. But he and his wife Stefany are equally passionate about the mission behind their business, inspired by their daughter Sofia’s special needs, which brought them all to town as “medical refugees” for legal cannabis.
Since their opening in fall 2017, they’ve built a fervently loyal following at their 2501 W. Colorado Ave. location. The big news for those fans, especially the one’s who’ve been driving across town for their by-the-slice fix, is a new location they bought that’s tentatively set to open by late July at 3725 Oro Blanco Drive, the former site of short-lived P38 Pizza and Network Tangle Gaming.
“This second location is helping us further our mission,” says Stefany, “and it’s more special for me because we are making it 100 percent wheelchair accessible, with adult-sized changing tables in the bathrooms so those with incontinence can be changed with dignity. The west-side has super tight quarters; the east will be more inviting for the whole community.”
Christian’s excited to create more good jobs (they already employ 20), and expand into triple the footprint, with a climate-controlled dough room and much more seating: “We’re nonstop busy; every day from open to close,” he says with gratitude, noting they grew sales by 50 percent during the pandemic. The menu will change some: Sandwiches will leave, and upon the second opening, both locations will serve the current Sicilian- and newly added Detroit-style pies, and the new location will offer a full bar.