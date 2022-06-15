‘If someone had told me back then that this is the person I’d be someday, I wouldn’t have believed it,” says Jose Colmenares, 26-year-old owner of Moctezuma Mexican Grill, a new food truck anchored in the liquor store parking lot at Vickers Drive and Union Boulevard (Tuesdays-Saturdays). His family hails from Guadalajara, where his grandfather started a rotisserie chicken business, still in operation; his aunts and uncles also ran eateries at various times, and so did his father, who’s now moved here to work on the truck with Jose and Jose’s brother. They grew up in a tiny, predominantly Hispanic town in Fresno County, California, named Parlier. It’s the kind of place where “we didn’t have big dreams,” he says. His dad was raising them as a single father; their mom, originally from El Salvador, had left to live in Mexico when he was barely a teenager. Fourteen years would pass before he saw her again.
Jose and his brother joined the Army, and he says the military was “the best thing for my future,” as it shaped him and gave him a maturity and confidence he’d never had before. He spent five years in, with his first duty station here at Fort Carson, where he returned after getting out. He bought a home, and later bankrolled this business through the sale of a rental property. “I saw this as a way to help my family and set us up for success and financial prosperity,” he says. The last hurdle along the way: “I had zero cooking experience,” he jokes.
So he turned to his dad and a chef friend in Guadalajara who mentored him as he developed his own recipes, with a lot of trial-and-error. His friend instilled a no-waste ethos that taught him to use aspects of one dish to feed another, for example fat trimmed from tri-tip to marinate other meats and sear tortillas on the flat top. Flavors improve too with the cross-utilization. Jose proved a worthy student, at least based on my sampling from the wider menu of tacos, burritos, tortas, quesadillas, bowls, nachos and fries with optional meat (or vegetarian) stuffings/toppings.
I get a pollo asada bowl plus a plate of tacos: pastor, carnitas and birria (with an extra side of consomé for dipping, which I strongly recommend). The bowl starts with a pretty traditional Mexican rice base; seasoning and browning the grains before adding the water is one key step. The chicken gains a yellow hue thanks to turmeric, and also sees tenderizer, salt and chile powder for subtle flavoring. Jose doesn’t like pintos, so he uses Peruvian beans, served whole in the bowl, pale colored and more mild (cooked with a little lard when presented refried with rice on the side of the tacos). For garnish comes requisite sour cream, shredded cheese, a mild pico and tangy guacamole with sharp onion bits and cilantro pop. Any of the provided, bright salsas — mild (thick tomatillo), medium (chipotle-brown sugar-Roma tomato; my favorite) or (not-that) hot (chile de arbol with tomato, tomatillo and onion) — work well to bring acidity and more punch to the dish. I would order a side of chips to scoop with and add crunch next time.
Stock made from the chicken scraps helps build the carnitas base, with lime and orange juice and chile powder. Jose separates the meat from most of the fat as it cooks and then fine shreds it and reincorporates the fat so bites are even and tender/juicy, with no big fat chunks; he gives it a nice final sear for ideal, crispy exterior texture. Instead of typical pork butt for a spit roast on the pastor, he buys pork tenderloin and griddle cooks it. Guajillo and ancho chiles gift their lightly spicy essence with orange and pineapple juices in the marinade and another brown sugar touch for a finishing sweetness in a bite that plays off the sugar from fresh pineapple chunks also presented amidst the meat. It’s a fine rendition. From there, I’m all about that birria, beef shoulder and chuck roast (fortified with extra tri-tip fat from carne asada prep) blended and again seasoned with anchos and guajillos but also oregano, cumin, clove and cinnamon. It’s delicious, perfectly clove- and cinnamon-forward; fat skimmed from the top becomes the consomé, diluted with water, tomatoes and chiles. Everything tastes good dipped in it and I even pour some of the last over my pollo bowl to delight.