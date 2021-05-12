Monse Hines struggled during the pandemic as much as any business owner, but loyal patrons showed support and she’s one of the rare success stories leading into 2021. She’s even expanded her menu. If you haven’t been in since the 2018 opening or 2019 bar addition, there’s much new for you.
Her entire menu remains gluten-free, several vegan/vegetarian items have been added, and former specials like chile rellenos are now permanent. Nearly 20 varieties of pupusas still star and we relish our trio: revueltas (pork) and cheese, potato and mushroom and pinto-green chile with sides of curtido (fermented, oregano-spiked cabbage slaw) and pickled, cilantro-laced jalapeños and onions. The sides, plus piquant red and green sauces, add fresh pop to the stuffed, dense, organic masa-flour disks.
Our Cuba Libre tastes refreshingly less cola-dominant and our rice milk-based rumchata tastes brighter and more cinnamon-strong than the commercial liqueur of that name. We wouldn’t have known that our double chocolate and coffee-chocolate cupcakes are vegan; they’re divine, cakey and moist, sporting vegan butter and coconut milk buttercream.
And they’ve really taken off during the pandemic says Monse’s husband Tim, adding that we should expect new breakfast items soon and expanded evening hours this summer. Around then, tentatively, also look for a new mural on the building’s Cucharras Street façade, possibly a rooftop patio, and the launch of Monse’s Juice Bar on the 25th Street side.