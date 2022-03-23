When Jordan Branch was a kid, he loved going to the Chapel Hills Mall food court for mini donuts at the now long-shuttered Mini D’s donuts. Twenty years later, he still reminisces about the fried mini donuts to his wife, Lindsay, and two kids — so much so that Lindsay started researching donut machines so they could recreate the nostalgic snack. “For a few years we had talked about opening some kind of food trailer, but we were nervous to pull the trigger,” Jordan says.
With a donut machine ordered, they bought a trailer in July 2021, found a food supplier for their donut batter, and fried their first donuts as Monster’s Mini Donuts the next month. “It’s 100 percent a full family effort — our kids named the truck and are in there working,” Lindsay says. Right now, Monster’s Mini Donuts parks regularly at Saturdays at the Square in the Big R Parking lot in Widefield, along with many other El Paso County food trucks, which is where we try the donuts.
Everything is made to order through a two-step process. First, choose a quantity of donuts: “mini” gets you six, “monster” 13, or a “monstrosity” delivers 30. Second, choose a dipping flavor (think donut icing) or a sugar coating where options include classic powdered sugar and a few unique ones, like espresso sugar. We opt for some of their specialty choices, starting with the s’mores, which come with marshmallow and chocolate drizzle plus crunchy graham cracker pieces.
The PB&J offers a similar take: plain mini donuts topped with squirts of creamy peanut butter that’s cut with raspberry jelly. The nostalgic smell of sweet fried dough hits first, and I understand why Jordan remembered these donuts for so many years. When I take a bite, they melt onto my tongue like a funnel cake, but the round shape gives a cakier texture and it’s so satisfying to pop the whole donut right into my mouth. We also grab an order of the sopaipilla flavor, which are by far my favorite.
They differ from the donuts in that they are tossed in cinnamon sugar and a honey drizzle while hot. The sugar sticks to every surface of the donut, adding more flavor to the bite-size treats. Like the donuts, the menu at Monster’s is small but satisfying. The Branches say they plan to add specialty donuts and explore more sugar and topping flavors as they gear up for their first full summer season.