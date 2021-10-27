In 2016, Matt Bonno launched Colorado Common Hard Cider locally, which rebranded in mid-2019 to become Boxing Brothers Ciderhouse (4655 Town Center Drive, #130, boxingbrotherscider.com). Recently, under the banner of his Monte Cervino Beverage Company, Bonno announced the upcoming Monte Cervino Urban Winery (thelittleredwine.com).
MCUW is underway on a location search Downtown or on the Westside, says Bonno, noting an initial planned spot fell through. He hopes to be open by spring or summer 2022, citing Denver’s Infinite Monkey Theorem as partial inspiration. The plan is to eventually transition entirely from the existing Boxing Brothers taphouse to the new location, with ciders on tap and a new array of wines spotlighted, as well as production of both products on-site for the visual experience.
Boxing Brothers currently sells three flagship ciders, two rotating seasonals and lots of small-batch offerings; Bonno says they make about 75 different creations annually. Monte Cervino buys grape juice from California and ages it here in Colorado whiskey barrels. Currently, it offers a Cabernet Sauvignon and a signature blend named Little Red table wine, with white wines like a Chardonnay the next to roll out.
Once MCUW opens, Bonno anticipates expanded production across the board, plus new charcuterie boards to complement the wines, and guest food trucks to provide more food options. Meanwhile, folks can catch meat-and-cheese platters at Boxing Brothers, and the existing wines are for sale alongside the ciders for an early sneak peek.