In early February, Munchies (munchies719.com) expanded from a food truck to a brick-and-mortar — keeping their mobile kitchen on the road. Munchies proprietors Chuck and Mary Ann Thomas joined up with Gentle Fritz and JJ Grueter, formerly of Zodiac and Triple Nickel Tavern, respectively, to share space at 103 S. Wahsatch Ave. (formerly Blank Canvas Cafe). As outlined by Indy music writer Bryan Ostrow (Reverb, Jan. 27, 2021), the upstairs space now contains The 555 (a variant of the Triple Nickel’s name; facebook.com/triplenickeltavern) and Fritzie’s Speakeasy occupies the downstairs (complete with elaborate murals and more).
Chuck, who launched the truck in November 2019, explains that the three are all separate businesses sharing overhead. For his part, he’s created an expanded menu of comfort-food appetizers, pizzas, sandwiches, salads, sweets and vegan items. “We’ve had to be more creative without a deep-fat fryer here,” he says, noting for example how he converted his bestseller, a Philly cheesesteak egg roll, into a pizza. He prides himself on sourcing as much locally as possible, to include Delicias Bakery breads (sourdough for pizza, rolls for sandwiches) and Mark Anthony’s Pretzels. They also make everything (aside from pizza cheeses) in-house, from dressings to pickles, and they hand-slice and braise their meats. “It’s all craft,” he says.