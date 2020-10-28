This food truck, which opened in spring 2019, strikes us as something of an odd duck. A food truck that anchors itself on bread and baking has to find a tricky niche, so when we see that most of the menu consists of sandwiches on house-made garlic knots, it thoroughly piques our interest. And when we show up, we’re sold before bite one — the truck billows with a glorious garlic aroma.
We order a Knot Hailey, which comes with breaded chicken, thin apple slices, Gouda and garlic aioli. That knot, closer in size to a Kaiser roll, has a light, soft texture and a nice, irregular crumb structure. Tender chicken — baked, not fried — keeps a crisp exterior and perfect seasoning. The apples’ freshness cuts through all that rich garlic and cheese. It’s love at first bite, and the desserts stand just as strong.
A little piazza, a dried cherry-pistachio shortbread cookie, comes half-dipped in dark chocolate and barely sweet at all, its appeal coming from buttery cookie, tart cherries and salty-savory nuts. The seasonal pumpkin crunch bar, spiced and smooth pumpkin filling atop a crisp walnut base under a thin layer of cream cheese frosting, does not survive the drive home, the kind of dessert pumpkin pie can only dream of becoming.