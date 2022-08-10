Do you believe you make good mac and cheese?
Do you believe it enough to take the leap and build a restaurant around it? That’s what Alton and Maria Blue did at the Mactory, a small restaurant devoted to creamy, gooey goodness, customizable just about any way you can imagine.
For years, Alton and Maria took their mac and cheese to holiday parties and potlucks, where it was always the first dish devoured. (To be fair — the original recipe was Maria’s, but Alton helped tweak it to perfection.) On a trip to Los Angeles, they tried a mac and cheese restaurant and thought, “We can do it better.”
So they took the plunge this year and opened Mactory Gourmet Mac N Cheese. I can’t reveal exactly what’s in the magical cheese sauce, because it’s a closely guarded secret. But I do know that it consists of four different cheeses, special seasonings and the highest-milk-fat cream they can get. No mere milk here. In fact, there’s nothing “mere” about any of their offerings.
The aptly named Macnificent combines cavatappi pasta with an impossibly rich, velvety and robust sauce in all the noodly nooks and crannies. Start here. This is the basis upon which all the other bowls are built. The crisp little crunch from bread crumbs and herbs on top lends a delicate contrast. It’s simple and sublime, each bowl oven-baked to yield a nice crust. You can order a 6-inch pan or an 8-inch pan, and for most options a kid-size pan.
The Chili Mac layers a classic on a classic. The base mac and cheese is topped with a mild but flavorful house-made chili, crumbled Fritos, and a three-cheddar blend. The beef chili with beans and onions gives the dish a sort of Mexican lasagna vibe. Note: If you get this to-go, the Fritos will soften a bit on the way to your destination.
The Angry Buffalo brings fried chicken tenders tossed in a classic Buffalo sauce (vinegary tang, not too hot), sprinkled with both Pepper Jack and mild cheddar cheeses. In-house you get a drizzle of ranch dressing; to-go, you get the ranch on the side. Note that the chicken, properly fried, stays crispy, its texture dancing with the creamy sauce.
Try the Birria Mac, which is an absolute standout. The braised, tender, spicy beef comes with a pour of that aromatic consommé on top, plus cheddar, fresh cilantro and onions. This was unrealistically delicious. If you like their birria, you’ll be pleased to note that it will soon be featured on the menu in tacos, quesadillas and ramen.
The most comforting bowl for me: The Godfather. One of these could soothe a broken heart. Or cure a hangover. The glorious basic mac gets a ladle of good, herby marinara. Next comes a layer of crumbled Italian sausage and thick pepperoni slices. The whole thing is topped with mozzarella, and you can get sautéed mushrooms and peppers, which I highly recommend, added to the mix.
For my taste buds, the combination of rich cheese sauce with a sweetish element doesn’t work as well. Your mileage may vary. In the Steakhouse, neither the steak sauce nor the aioli played well with the other flavors. Same with the barbecue sauce in the Pig Out, although the smoky sauce complements the bacon, sausage and ham. Ditto the Samurai’s teriyaki sauce.
If you want to make up your own combination of toppings, go right ahead. There is a long list of cheeses you can add, from cheddar to provolone to Havarti. All the meats I’ve mentioned, plus steak, shrimp, lobster and grilled chicken, to name a few. If you have veggies in mind, you can add broccoli, cauliflower, peppers, grilled mushrooms or peas. For a crunchy finish, your options include Fritos, Cheetos and Doritos. You can also add any of these options to the already-established signature macs.
If you’re craving potatoes instead of pasta, the Mactory recently added fries to the menu, and you can get a 6-inch or 8-inch pan with all of the same glorious toppings you can get on mac and cheese. Tip: If you’re getting your fries to-go, ask for the toppings in a separate container to preserve the structural integrity of the crispy shoestring fries.
Keep an eye on the shop’s social media. Alton’s always playing around in the kitchen, tasting and testing. Coming soon, you’ll likely see a mac burger (a breaded mac and cheese patty with a beef patty, as soon as he sources a patty he likes), and a mac and cheese grilled cheese sandwich (as soon as he can source bread big enough).
By the way, I do not make good mac and cheese. And now I don’t have to.