Earlier this year the iconic Mucky Duck changed hands, as did neighboring Duckie’s Coffee Shop, which was turned into Tye Dye Java by incoming owner Dakota Griffith, who worked many roles at the Mucky Duck in the last six years. His mom, Donna, who tells us to call her “Mama D,” bakes goodies (some vegan) like breads, muffins and cinnamon rolls.
They also scoop Springs-made Anne & Mann’s Homemade Ice Creams, eight on rotation. Just as Dakota has brought back classic entrées like duck and lamb at Mucky Duck, the family has changed up elements of the coffee café. Mama D tells us they now buy a variety of flavored specialty coffees (not from area roasters) and she uses a toasty dark espresso bean to pull double shots (from a home-style machine) for our affogato selections.
We choose pumpkin spice and coffee toffee chip ice creams, the first bold enough with baking spices to still lead the flavor and the second folding so seamlessly into the java we can’t really detect the toffee too much, with the redundant coffee not really tasting double-amped. Still, coffee + ice cream, what’s not to like? We also order a root beer float, made with A&W, falling easily into nostalgia.