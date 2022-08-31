One of the frustrating things about living in a small city with a fledgling vegan food scene is seeing veg-exclusive concepts come and go. (Moxie I’m looking at you.)
The upside, however, is there always seems to be another passionate plant-pusher waiting in the wings. Enter The Wayward Onion, a new vegan BBQ food truck. Confession: I don’t get super-excited about food trucks. What can I say? My inner diva despises lines. But I will always queue up for good food and that’s exactly what I did when I learned The Wayward Onion — which has sold out at every showing to date — would be serving up dinner at Metric Brewing.
Classic comfort food, often wood-smoked, is the name of the culinary game for self-described “cooks” Kate Rabinovitz-Higgins (owner) and David Calcar. Calcar is particularly drawn to Kansas City barbecue. And that’s why the first thing I tried was the rib sandwich. Devilishly clever, this no-bones-required take is made with jackfruit — a fruit native to Indonesia and parts of Asia — and Impossible-brand ground pork. That spiny, stringy and meaty fruit is the hottest whole food vegan meat sub on restaurant menus. I’m not a huge fan of the fruit when it stands on its own, but combined with fleshy Impossible crumbles you’ve got a plant-based meat to tear into. Coleslaw and pickles blanket the sauce-slathered ribs on a toasted bun, making for a marvelously messy handheld.
On the simpler side, Wayward Onion’s seared “steak” sandwich stars local lion’s mane mushrooms from Microvora. Pressed between hot cast iron, dusted with house BBQ rub and smoked, those large fungi pieces are served with crispy onions on a bun. Smoky, umami-rich and nutritious, the steak won’t fool a meat-eater but it will please the whole food plant-based one.
As good as the sandwiches are, the food truck’s sides could easily take center stage. Potato salad has my heart. My mother made a cold mayo version and my grandpa made a warm German-style. When I took the first bite of The Wayward Onions’ version, I immediately connected to both food memories. Turns out, I was spot on. Rabinovitz-Higgins combines creamed potatoes with vegan mayo and vinegar for that acidic bite. I could have eaten this as a meal. But then that would have crowded out the other side I wanted to devour: smokehouse beans. Velvety navy beans (traditional in baked beans) combined with pinto beans steamed in tangy sauce and beefed up with TVP (textured soy protein) are mouthwatering.
I’ve saved the standout for last, so hold onto your hats, cowboys and cowgirls. Four words: Loaded BBQ Mac Potato. A baked potato, overflowing with barbecue soy curls (another version of textured soybeans and re-hydrated soy protein that’s oh-so-meaty), and a generous portion of ooey gooey mac ’n cheese. They make the cheesy sauce out of pureed starchy veggies. As a whole, the dish’s savory essence tantalizes the taste buds, proving that this protein-packed spud is worth standing in line for. It’s really a show stopper.
Kate and David say they started their culinary adventure as a way to honor their philosophical and ethical stance. She has worked at animal sanctuaries in California and her husband Brian has volunteered in Colorado. But they also wish to honor family food memories. “I want our food to feel like a big hug,” she says. That affection and care certainly comes shining through their saucy creations. Here’s hoping our small vegan community and the wider dining populace embraces them back, and keeps them around.