Twenty-five-year-old winery and restaurant Wines of Colorado recently came under the new ownership of husband and wife Arin and Dawn DeMay. The iconic creekside spot sits a quick turn off Highway 24 in Cascade, about a 15-minute drive from Downtown Colorado Springs, making it an easy pit stop for tourists headed up or down Pike Peak.
The DeMays are Cascade locals and decided to purchase the restaurant, listed for sale by longtime owners Marv and Francie Parliament, in October 2021. They say they have a passion for customer service and a love of people and food, despite having no prior restaurant experience. Executive Chef Colton James (CJ) Henderson, formerly of Phantom Canyon Brewing, now runs the kitchen. About half the items stayed from the previous menu, but they’re still being reimagined by Henderson, who says he’ll eventually add chef pairings of wine and
charcuterie.
I had never visited Wines of Colorado, but was told by more than one person that the past menu and service left much to be desired, despite the gorgeous scenery. Interested in sampling some Colorado-made wines, and hopeful for a meal that disproved those reviews, my partner and I head to Cascade for a Saturday evening reservation on the patio. The space, which I’m told was completely remodeled, complements the surrounding landscape with rustic wood, dim lighting and views of the creek and mountainside. A host greets and seats us on a cozy (quite literally, as we are close to other guests) table on the back patio where we can hear Fountain Creek’s running water.
I’ll admit that I — like many others — don’t think of Colorado as the region of the world, or even this country, as one that produces outstanding varieties of wine.
But I’m impressed with the range of options here. The selection features two pages of Centennial State wines, broken down into sections of sparkling, blush, white, red and fruit. We opt for the wine flight, which delivers four, 2-ounce pours of our choosing for $15. Our server tries their best at offering advice from the list to narrow down our picks, but it doesn’t seem that they have a ton of wine knowledge and vocabulary aside from being able to say if a wine is “good” or not. So, I pick one from each section, save the sparkling, based on varietals I know I usually enjoy. There aren’t any terrible sips, and the white, red and blush all go down easy enough. I take a gamble on the blackberry wine from Colorado Cellars in Palisade, even though I’m worried it will be too sugary. I’m pleased when I’m wrong, as it sips tart, juicy and just sweet enough, with natural blackberry flavors coming through. It’s so unique that we buy a bottle to take home.
For dinner, we begin with the baked brie appetizer: a tiny toast bite with melty brie, slivered almonds and dried cranberries on top. But the best part is a small side of blackberry jam, apparently made fresh that week by a regular customer who lives in Cascade. The sweet jam cuts through the creamy and rich cheese, a great pairing that creates welcome redundancy with the remaining sips of blackberry wine. Chef Henderson tells us that he favors his soups, so we order the Colorado Onion. There’s nothing Colorado about it, aside from eating it on the side of a mountain, but the caramelized onions swim in a full-bodied broth and the Gruyère cheese evenly distributes, giving every bite all the best parts of the classic dish. I do wish the bread was toastier, or even stale, as it quickly disintegrates.
Scanning the entrées, it seems Wines of Colorado attempts to capitalize on their tourist-heavy location. The catch-all menu offers something for everyone, with pages of burgers, sandwiches, pastas, plated protein dinners and a kids menu. Business-wise, I imagine it’s a smart approach, considering a group of people driving down from a day of sightseeing are hungry and want to eat. But with such a focus on wines, it would be nice to see more thought put into melding the wine and food options through pairings and a defined view of what exactly “Colorado-style” food means.
Nonetheless, there are enticing options, if not wildly unique, and we go with the Colorado BBQ Burger per our server’s recommendation. It’s a juicy, ground Angus bite, and the homemade barbeque sauce lands with bacon and fried onions that gift crispy texture. My only complaint: The bun needs toasting because it sogs under all the toppings. The most “Colorado” dish would be pan-seared Trout Almondine with wild rice and vegetables, but if this is a tourist’s only impression of Colorado food, they’re going to leave our state disappointed. The almonds lend a nice crunch, but the entire dish, including that almond breading, tastes overwhelmingly underseasoned. I squeeze the tiny lemon wedge garnish over the fish to taste something before giving up after a few bites. We end our meal with a buffalo lasagna, whose tomato sauce and thick layers of pasta sheets chew robust and comforting. The lean bison would complement any of the medium red wines available.
We’re a bit too full for the desserts — as the carrot and chocolate cakes boast that a slice feeds four — so we opt for a liquid dessert. The chocolate martini, initially a Valentine’s Day special, earned a spot on the permanent menu after rave reviews from guests. Quite a sight to behold, with a rim of grated white and dark chocolate and drizzled syrup around the glass, it sips creamy and decadent, with an alcoholic aftertaste cutting back on any cloying sweetness.
The patio and scenery continue to draw us in and relax us, so we linger for a bit longer to experience it all before paying the bill. You really can’t beat the ambiance. I can see why someone would want to purchase this beautiful spot and keep its restaurant legacy alive. Even if it leans a little touristy and like a smorgasbord of standard American fare, I appreciate the eponymous wines of Colorado as a focus. Thanks to my sampling here, I discovered a new passion for fruit wines — or at least one Palisade product worth boasting about.