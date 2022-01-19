When we talked to Stuft Food Emporium back in November, they told us the restaurant would bring a “wow factor” to Woodland Park that the town hadn’t expected. We knew part of the schtick here was enormous portions, so after skipping breakfast on a Sunday morning, we drove up Highway 24 ready to stuff ourselves with a big lunch.
Tucked right off the highway, you would never think this space used to be a Denny’s. Somehow we entered through the restaurant’s back door, so we walked through a bar filled with comfy upholstered bar stools (a huge plus for me; I hate having a drink on a hard metal stool), passed a game room complete with a pool table and vintage arcade games and arrived in a natural-light-filled dining room.
A friendly host promptly seated two of us at a booth large enough for six. The ski chalet architecture is just what one might expect in a small mountain town like Woodland Park, but the steampunk decor seems an interesting choice given the character of the existing building. The theme the owners were going for comes through with a clock and gear wall as the visual attraction, but I can’t help but think that the exposed wires make it look very DIY. More gears, as well as bottles of “potions” and skeleton keys are attached to the stone fireplace, which, to me, cheapens an already beautiful centerpiece and adds to the shoestring budget vibe.
We scanned our several-page-long menus. Options include your typical bar fare — a variety of fried appetizers, wings, burgers and sandwiches — and also “Giant Stuft Potatoes,” pastas, steaks, milkshakes and sundaes, plus a seafood section that notes “lobster & crab, coming soon!” The paper insert of the menu was the wrong size though, leaving a clear area of plastic where I can see the smudges and spills from whoever looked at it before me. In addition to this cleanliness concern, the booth had food smudged along the walls and the bathrooms didn’t smell like somewhere I wanted to be. There are also noticeable menu typos and there’s no drink menu, though when asked, our waiter did let me know there’s a full bar.
At this point, I’m a bit put off. I understand a roadside joint being a little crusty and having a catch-all menu, but Stuft charges $14 for a burger and the environment should reflect a more polished dining experience.
We were most curious to taste the food. We started with an appetizer sampler platter, a concept I can get behind, giving diners the choice of any three apps, charged roughly $5 each for two pieces of each appetizer per person. We opted for jalapeño poppers, veggie spring rolls and wings with classic buffalo sauce. The poppers and spring rolls were fine, reminiscent of the ones I make in an air fryer from Costco when I don’t feel like cooking. The wings were juicy and tender, no complaints there.
For our main dish, we followed our server’s advice and ordered a burger and one of their signature Stuft potatoes. He proudly shared that all of the meat used in the restaurant is from the local Woodland Butcher Block. Many of the burger options are stuffed with more than one kind of meat — chicken, steak, bacon or ham, all atop a beef patty. Our Steakhouse Burger arrived, complete with a 4-ounce piece of steak, a half-pound beef patty, steak sauce, cheddar cheese, asparagus and onion rings. It was a delicious first bite and tasted like a gourmet burger, but I only made it about two more bites before I was over it. It was just so decadent and filling, and we still had a giant potato to try.
The Giant Stuft Philly Cheese potato was quite literally the largest potato I have ever seen, topped with onions, peppers and prime rib, all under a blanket of melty mozzarella. Like the burger, it tasted great, but again it’s just a lot of food and we tap out pretty quickly. For $10 it’s a great deal; it could be an entire meal for two.
We called for some to-go boxes. My dining companion and I discussed the meal and mused that we can understand how this kind of food worked for the Stuft Food Emporium food truck. If we were out in the sun, maybe dancing and drinking all day at a music festival, then yes, we’d want a giant burger to feed two. But, in a restaurant environment, it all just feels a little outdated and wasteful as a concept. Are huge portions and endless menu options really enough to inspire a “wow factor” in 2022?
Yes, the food tasted good. That’s key. But unless you have a huge appetite, you’re not finishing a plate at Stuft. My advice: Come hungry, and don’t bother with appetizers. From our limited sampling, I’d say plan to share and go for either the local meats or the Signature Stuft Potatoes and you should leave
satisfied enough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.