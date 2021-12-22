Located at the Tri-Lakes Pavilion, where R&R Coffee Café tried to expand for a stint, Bennies is open for weekday breakfast and lunch.
Caroline Bilodeau launched it six months ago and should be familiar to folks from her time operating Palmer Lake’s Speedtrap café, circa 2011-16. She tells me that Bennies’ menu is virtually the same as she created there, with a focus on value, high-quality ingredients and consistency.
The staff makes almost everything fresh daily from mostly organic/all-natural ingredients, including baking house bread and quiches. There’s no fryer or oil used, just butter, and eggs are steamed.
Grab something as simple as The Scrambled for $8.95: two scrambled eggs with a choice of three inputs (we go applewood-smoked bacon, Black Forest ham and havarti cheese), served with a compact mound of cheddar potatoes and toasted house bread.
Or try a take on a traditional Eggs Benedict with the rich Bennie on Crêpes, the usual ham, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce (Bennies’ is perfectly made and seasoned) but over a crêpe instead of an English muffin. Nearby Serranos Coffee Company supplies the coffee beans.
We nab an Italian roast on drip, not too dark-tasting and smooth with a touch of cream added. And for the requisite seasonal latte we’ve thus far resisted, we cave for amusement with a pumpkin spice-pecan latte, ordered half sweet and made with the Monument Hill blend of light and dark roasts for a medium body that’s hard to perceive under the syrup influence, but it’s well-made and balanced.
We pair the coffees with a puffy pain au chocolat, the dough for the soft croissant shipped in from Montreal. Bilodeau says business has been terrific, so much so she’s ironing out plans to franchise in 2022 with an ambitious goal of 10 locations in the state next year.
