Bunzy’s launched mid-summer as a food truck, gaining an additional following as a vendor at Switchbacks FC matches at Weidner Field.
By year’s end, they’re aiming to be open on Boulder Street for sit-down also as a full-service bar named B&B’s (Bunzy’s & Booze), with an expanded menu to include pizza and fried appetizers, says co-owner Nicole Martinez (original co-owner of now-closed Nourish Organic Juice).
The trademarked word “Bunzy” is made up, but is basically a play off the Nebraskan runza, essentially a stuffed yeast dough pocket. (Similar hand pies are also called a pasty, if British.) Co-owner Debbie Downing used to be the baker for now-defunct Canyon Coffee & Cafe, as well as Cripple Creek’s Double Eagle Casino I’m told.
Which explains the awesome, oversized peanut butter chocolate and oatmeal raisin cookies I take home, the first sandy-textured leading into nutty creaminess, the second granular and big with fall essence from baking spices. The substantially packed bunzies themselves arrive in a thin, soft, orb-shaped dough, dense and spongy only at the heel, with a mild dinner roll flavor.
From six options this day, I order the original Bunzy, Philly and Green Chile Chicken. Packets of yellow mustard add sharp acidic zing to the ground beef-, onion-, garlic- and cabbage-filled Bunzy, Eastern European-feeling otherwise. The easily likable green chile bears anticipated spiciness to enliven the milder meat. My favorite’s the Philly though, black-peppery, steak-rich, cheesy and just begging for a beer pairing.
I look forward to returning to B&Bs when they’re open to try the (already available) breakfast Bunzy versions plus the Anne & Mann’s Homemade Ice Cream-based soft serve and sundaes.