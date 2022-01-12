Yeah, the name’s selling it pretty hard: “Paradise” is a bit of a stretch, but Nirvana makes some wholly decent Indian food that fulfills during a Cañon City visit. We’re still mourning the closure of the phenomenal Turmeric restaurant in nearby Florence, but glad to know there’s an option nearby. I’m told Nirvana opened roughly two years ago in this spot that had sat vacant for several years after the closure of Royal Gorge Brewing Company. An interior overhaul has improved the high-ceiling’d space from when I was by five years ago. The long, ornate bar looks a little awkward for a place that’s primarily a restaurant, but they do offer alcoholic beverages.
Nirvana’s menu lists North Indian-style food, but a staffer says all the cooks and managers are from bordering Nepal, if anyone super familiar with the subtle differences between the cuisines notices discrepancies. The eatery promotes non-GMO ingredients and fresh imported spices. We start with an outstanding mango lassi, clean with fruit flavor in a thinned yogurt texture, not too sweet and gone before we know it. We eat family-style with friends who’ve joined us, sharing the lamb korma, Keshari kofta, daal makhani and saag paneer (all of which happen to be gluten-free) with a side of aromatic garlic naan (not gluten-free) for sauce mopping.
Saag paneer is a staple at any common Indian buffet. Here, sautéed greens and cubes of homemade cheese curds rate pretty average. Also serviceable but not spectacular, the black lentil daal gets a traditional tomato-based curry gravy. More interesting are the other two plates. The tender, gamey hunks of boneless lamb garnished with almond slivers would be fabulous with a side of mint chutney had we planned better, but we happened to order a mango chutney instead, which played well off most of the spread. Still, the lamb’s creamy coconut-onion sauce with almond paste and cashew nuts alone delights. Kofta typically is a meatball, but here they make a vegetarian version that evokes falafel in its texture. It comprises minced veggies, cottage cheese, cashews and raisins (which don’t add too much sweetness but more of a sweet back-note) all formed and fried together, swimming in a saffron-laced Keshari sauce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.