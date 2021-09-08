Nom Nom Thai (nomnom-thai.com) recently opened at 3303 N. Academy Blvd. It’s operated by the founder/chef of 10-year-old Thai Satay (thaisataycs.com), Gary Sanova, who is Indonesian-born but went to culinary school in Bangkok, Thailand.
He had just signed the lease to begin buildout of Nom Nom and was in the process of selling Thai Satay when the pandemic hit and scared the buyer away; he held onto it and had his best year of sales yet thanks to prolific takeout orders.
Still, he’s relisted it for sale today but continues to operate it while putting much of his focus on Nom Nom, where he’s the sole cook (seeking to hire ASAP). The space offers twice the seating capacity as Thai Satay and he’s going for a liquor license too, aiming for more sit-down diners.
The common Thai items such as Pad Thai and curry dishes are the same at both spots, but Sanova has added a handful of new items he’s excited to bring to the Springs; some are exclusives, he believes. One is salted egg yolk shrimp, a dish he says has been trending across Southeast Asia the past few years and impressed him on his last visit home.
Another is red curry duck, which he clarifies is quite different from popular Chinese duck renditions. This Thai version utilizes palm sugar, fish sauce, peppercorns, curry leaf and “a bunch of spices,” he says, noting he marinates the meat for 24 hours then steams it, and finishes it in the fryer to crisp it up. He also notes a Curry Laksa noodle dish, which blends different curries together for a more vibrant flavor.