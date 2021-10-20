Not long ago, Elephant Thai was the new kid on the block, sister outfit to Chaang Thai farther north on Academy Boulevard.
Today, within eyesight of Elephant, Nom Nom Thai has opened as a sister eatery to south Springs’ decade-old Thai Satay. It’s a curry concentration I for one have no problem with, as both are great and the world would be better off with a Thai spot on every corner. I’m not alone in estimating that I could happily eat Thai just about daily.
Chef/founder and Indonesia native Gary Sanova has done a great job making another basic strip-mall shell look pretty. Tables, chairs and flooring are all black and neon-accent-lit-shiny up to wainscoting level, where beige paint takes over as a muted backdrop for colorful wall art, like a Buddha’s head facing the entryway. Small vases on tables hold dried grass stems to contrast fresh lavender flowers. The dining room’s twice the capacity of Thai Satay’s, which Sanova hopes will come in handy once his liquor license has been procured and he can introduce happy hours with cheap pours to complement a future sushi counter.
I press him to consider Indonesian specials since the Springs lacks the cuisine almost entirely (aside from Osae Sushi Ramen Bistro out east, to the best of our knowledge), but he jokes “I’m not good at Indonesian food!” He trained in a Bangkok culinary school for foundational Chinese and modern Thai cuisines and leads with those strengths, and will most likely take on a small-share business partner for the Japanese fare.
Meanwhile, Nom Nom’s menu for now hosts all the expected Thai standards plus a small ramen menu — a mirror of Thai Satay’s menu for the most part — with just a handful of newly introduced dishes exclusive to this location (and town). We focused on those, other than trying an appetizer Sanova recommended that we hadn’t ordered before down south.
That’s the salt and pepper tofu, something I never would have ordered without a prompt (’cuz tofu) but turns out to be so damn good that I’m messaging vegan friends within minutes, telling them to drop everything and get their Nom Nom on. No shit, I can’t recall having tofu this amazing before: crispy, light, airy and fluffy (also gluten-free), decently spicy with hugely flavorful red and green onions, garlic and red chile flakes, garnished with a tangle of crispy glass noodles.
As a good appetizer should, in the spirit of an amuse bouche, this dish sets the tone for the awesome journey we’re about to embark on — sweet Thai iced tea in hand. We next get the sole addition to the ramen list, the Spicy Sapporo Ramen, made with both chicken and pork broth made in-house, minced, spicy chicken meat, bok choy, bean sprouts, a shredded seaweed garnish and an all-important duck egg that steals our attention for being such a punch of salt and richness. Sanova buys them imported, and says they’re cured in salt and coconut fibers (an ingredient he has to show me a screenshot of on his phone, from an Indonesian online market, before I understand it). On the whole it’s a terrific, truly spicy broth with well-chosen ramen noodles that don’t quickly sog.
The highlight of this meal, though, is Sanova’s red curry duck rendition. (Chaang Thai does offer another delightful version personalized by its chef/owner Suwanna Meyer.) He serves his with sautéed pineapple bits, carrot threads and red bell pepper wedges, with garnishing cucumber wheels and basil leaves in a potato starch-thickened Thai red curry sauce potent with ginger, garlic, shallots and galangal.
Unlike Chinese duck dishes heavy with anise notes, this super-tender Thai take starts with a 24-hour meat marinade in ginger, garlic, scallions, oyster and fish sauce, yellow vinegar and an herb mix that includes peppercorns and curry leaves. Sanova says he makes sure to stuff the bird’s cavity too, to help the seasonings permeate.
One spice he says is key: paprika, which doesn’t just add to the crimson sauce color, but lends a slight smokiness that Sanova likes to fuse with the bird’s gaminess. He says lime juice for balance is also important. He initially steams the duck, then gives it a first fry, followed by a finishing fry to-order. Hence nicely caramelized, crispy skin and a super tender core. We order it just below Thai-hot and smolder blissfully.
How are we doing? Just ducky.
At another visit, we fuel our fun with Thai iced coffee (a little less sweet than the tea) that we get with a coconut milk topping. Our goal this time is two dishes Sanova talked up during a prior interview as quite popular at present across Southeast Asia — dishes that impressed him on his recent travels. The first is an egg noodle, coconut-milk-broth soup called Curry Laksa. He mixes Thai yellow curry with Laotian red curry and shrimp paste for a hugely herbaceous flavor. Toppings include slices of starchy “veggie cakes” (reminiscent of the rice coins in Korean Tteokbokki), bok choy, bean sprouts, red chile paste and oil, scallions, fried shallots and one of those kick-ass duck eggs. We’re more than happy with it.
The second dish may challenge some diners with its inherent pungency, and it takes me a couple of bites to get into, but by my last I see why it’s so alluring and I want more. It’s called salted egg yolk shrimp and is basically just that with some yellow curry powder. The prawns are salted then seared with egg yolk, which clings to them in tiny bits, and they’re served atop a bed of scallion- and fried shallot-garnished spring mix and steamed broccoli. The overall taste feels a bit tough to describe other than there’s almost a sour umami with a concluding note of something akin to saline feta finish, like a little salty pop that’s in a way texturally creamy.
Although in writing all that and reading it back to myself, I’m still not sure it makes sense or that I’ve captured it. Which is to say it’s interesting enough to partly perplex me given its simplicity, and it’s worth experiencing. The same can be said about Nom Nom. The staple dishes are high quality, on par with our town’s finest, but these newly introduced dishes give more of a reason to go other than geographical proximity for delivery or takeout. But we’re quite comfortable satisfying our Thai fix in the spacious dining room, where I can more easily ask Sanova “why is this so damn good, how’d you make it?”