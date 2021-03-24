Going on 35 years, O’Malley’s may be best known for their grill-your-own-steak menu — a fun way to enjoy drinking around hibachi-style cooktops.
They serve their better-than-most bar food every day of the year, proudly, and adjusted around COVID to offer curbside service, including family packages, though on-site dining is back. What I didn’t know is they quietly started a food truck around the new year, and I happened to catch it at Trail’s End Taproom Monument on what we were told was only its sixth shift out on the road since launching.
The menu was simple: 10 wings, a hamburger/cheeseburger, the Prime Rib Sammie, and fries. We went for the prime rib sandwich and the crew was kind enough to halve it and leave the Swiss off one half for my dairy-scorning dining mate.
The sandwich felt a bit small for $13 (sans fries), but it was so damn good we craved one more and discussed at length paying another $17.78 (post tax and tip). Was it worth it? I mean... our mouths said yes; our wallets argued; some fries included would seal the deal. Price aside, the flavors were just fabulous, with caramelized onions adding sweet bite, au jus bringing perfect saltiness and a horseradish dip delivering awesome zing.
The meat shavings held depth and a little char and a punch of protein on a spongy soft bun. Now we’re thinking about returning to the home base for prime rib Mondays, with $16.99-$22.99 portions of the good stuff plated.