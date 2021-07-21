Look for the launch of OCC Brewing sometime around mid-to-late August. The brewpub (with a sandwich menu) may be a startup, but it has ample experience at the helm: Owner Dan Ramos is a widely traveled beer scientist with a biology degree and has spent the last eight years at Woodland Park’s Brewing Science Institute, providing technical support on fermentation to nearly 1,000 breweries nationwide.
He and his wife, Claire (who teaches wildlife biology and ornithology at CSU Pueblo and will act as OCC’s “sensory panel,” tasting all beers, says Dan), are both certified beer judges. They’ve enlisted former Cerberus Brewing Co. assistant brewer Taylor Donner as head brewer; he holds an advanced-level Cicerone certification, culinary degree, and did a months-long sabbatical through Europe studying brewing in late 2019.
Dan and Donner say they have a strong shared interest in classical, European-style “table” beers, generally lower ABV, ranging from German lagers to Belgian saisons and UK pub brews. Which isn’t to say they won’t serve crowd-pleasing hoppy styles across their 16 taps (from a 10-barrel system); it’s just “six farmhouse beers can have more variety than six IPAs in my opinion,” says Donner, aspiring to push fermentation profiles. “We’re focused on getting the most out of your yeast,” says Dan, “for well-attenuated beers” (meaning the yeasts have consumed more sugars). They both also want to focus on local and sustainable ingredients where possible, using BSI yeasts plus malts from places like Alamosa’s Colorado Malting Company.
“We’re heavily focused on drinkability,” says Donner. “Not following trends, but doing things we think can make a more enjoyable beer experience.”