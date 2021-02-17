What would Rockrimmon be without Oliver’s? It’s been on Delmonico since I was a kid in that neighborhood, an anchor in a quiet corner of a fast-changing city. Despite approaching its 40th year in business, Oliver’s has found a way to stay current. We order breakfast to-go on their website, opting for a cup of black coffee, The Oliver and a lemon poppyseed muffin.
When we arrive, we learn that the online inventory isn’t one-to-one reflective of reality: There aren’t lemon poppyseed muffins that day, but we can sub in a slice of lemon poppyseed bread, the same price. No issues there, but it’s a reason to call ahead and confirm any substitutions. After the sun’s warmth glues us to an out-front seat, we enjoy that bread, which has a surprisingly loose crumb for a bread so enriched, though we’d like the super delicate lemon flavor to be stronger.
Coffee’s a choice between Kona beans or a house blend from Monument-based Serranos Coffee Company; we get the former for its lighter roast, and it’s a nice, nutty cuppa that goes down fine black. We’d say more about the Oliver, a corned beef-slaw-Swiss cheese-Russian dressing sandwich on marbled rye, but it’s a classic combo of tangy-meaty-crunchy that we could only love more with some thin-sliced red onion.