Angie’s Latin Food represents another food-truck-to-brick-and-mortar success story. The Honduran outfit launched in late 2016 and found roots here a few years ago. They’re hopping with to-go orders at lunch.
I go for an app, entrée and dessert, all affordable at $2.25, $12.75 and $3.75, respectively for a lot of food. The baleada especial is a traditional dish, not far from a minimally dressed taco: It toasts a flour tortilla nicely and smears it with smashed refried beans, avocado slices, fried egg bits, a dollop of crema and tiny crumbling of queso.
Easy, mild. I ask for a popular entrée recommendation, only realizing later it’s the same wonderful dish I tried years ago truckside: the pollo con tajadas, easily some of the best chicken in town. It’s a big quarter bird fried superlatively crisp, with skin that’s jerky-like in a good way, locking in abundant juiciness. I care less about underlying fried plantains that sog under a thin-shred slaw and warm tomato sauce that’s oily like pan drippings cut with juice.
But pickled onions are a perk and a zesty, creamy tomatillo-cilantro dip does absolute wonders for the bird. Finishing with flan, we note it’s overly firm-textured, but deliciously flavored with a fine caramel sauce, and not overly sweet.