File this one for the next time you’re skiing or snowshoeing around the Keystone/Breckenridge area off I-70. Outer Range is a highly recognized brewery, considering it only opened in 2016. Awards have put them in the top 20 for Hazy IPAs in the U.S.
They specifically focus on New England-style hazy IPAs (which finish more creamy and velvety, less bitter, with big juicy tropical citrus notes) that are also available in cans in fine liquor stores in the Springs (and on some local taps).
But this significantly expanded, 20-plus-tap tasting room opened in mid-2020, co-hosting Mountain Dweller Coffee Roasters (who’s not open during our evening visit; they close daily at 4 p.m.) and Bird Craft (tagline: “Thai-ish fried chicken”). We pair a meal with tasters of several IPAs; at any given time expect upwards of eight to 10 on tap, the majority hazies.
For its part, Bird Craft is owned by Chef Chris Schmidt, who’s earned lots of acclaim for his 4-year-old Edwards-located eatery, Craftsman. He holds a respectable national résumé and was also head chef of Vail’s Sweet Basil for a time. Bird Craft’s spicier Thai element makes it an overall great food pairing to the IPAs in particular, whose hops stand up to the heat. We start with ahi poke crispy rice tots, a riff on normal potato tots — still starchy, with a fried polenta-like texture — plated with blushing chunks of yellowfin tuna under a thick tangle of cilantro microgreens, avocado purée, bright red Fresno pepper coins, scallions and black lime mayo. It’s delightfully spicy, light and fresh and definitely not mere kids food. Papaya salad contrasts the heat with cold, refreshing crunch, reinforced by a bounty of crispy fried shallot garnish, and acidity from tomatoes and a Thai chile vinaigrette; it’s pleasantly less fish-saucey than traditional Thai versions (which I still love) with a little sugar for sweet balance.
Next, Tom Kha Gai — popular coconut milk red curry chicken soup — rates outstanding, again with a little sweet edge, bearing plump button mushrooms and cilantro garnish. We happen to sit next to the pickup counter window and an outgoing, friendly employee tells us the soup takes two days to make, given Schmidt’s recipe processes. Lastly, the signature chicken sandwich arrives with a toasted sweet potato bun holding super crispy thigh meat layered with shaved green papaya pieces and toppings of cilantro and naam prik pow, a roasted, sweetened, sour-balanced tamarind- and dried shrimp-infused Thai chile pepper jam. Yeah it tastes like a fucking champ. Said friendly employee gives us a few freebie mini ramekins to try of some of the house sauces optional for the quarter, half or whole fried chicken dishes. We dip edges of our sandwich into each, including a mild sriracha lime mayo and scorching Fresno and Bird’s Eye chile pepper Fire Bird Sauce.
Some broad brushstrokes on the beers: The fine Wilderness Skills Schwarzbier that’s malty and toasty and reminiscent almost of a coffee porter and the stylistically crisp Infinite SingleTrack European pale lager colored like apple juice. From there it’s all hop city: The Blocks of Light and flagship In the Steep hazies plus Steezy DDH Phantasm and DDH Pillow Stacks. The In the Steep offers a beautiful study of Citra hops and the Steezy a significantly hoppier (super bitter) dry-hopped take on that same Citra base. Blocks of Light holds a mild milkshake IPA-like finishing sweetness but surprisingly contains no lactose, proving there’s smart brewing methods (mashing grain at different temperatures to evoke natural sweetness) to avoid the often-cloying cheat. And Pillow Stacks heads imperial at 7.6 percent, still creamy but notably less sweet after a Blocks of Light sip; the menu playfully describes it as “all the Mosaic” hops. Truly, hazy fans can’t go wrong with any of ’em.
Late-breaking news: Outer Range just revealed plans to open a new location — “in the picturesque, quaint town of Sallanches, France” — in winter 2022.
