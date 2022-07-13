Four-month-old Sasquatch and Yeti seeks to break the revolving-door cycle at this tiny Palmer Lake location (that in recent years alone has burned through The Parked Pierogi, The Stube and Charritos House 2). Business partners Delbher Carerra (also the chef), Bryan Vazquez and his wife Norma Sandoval bring together cooking traditions from Puebla and Jalisco, Vazquez says, noting lots of combined industry experience.
They’ve designed an intentionally tight menu for the small kitchen and seating area (only two tables plus a bar counter inside, with many more seats on the front patio), and are working on a liquor license that they hope will be approved very soon. From the list of taco options, I ask Vazquez for a recommendation on what he thinks are their strongest by style, and he picks the carnitas and al pastor. The latter proves chewy and flavorful enough, not big on the citrus marinade — perfectly decent. But the carnitas are a sensation, not the crisp-edged style texturally, but instead incredibly tender, fatty pork bits that make my eyes roll back in my head a bit; a better version than I’ve had elsewhere locally in a long time. Side salsas are all vibrant and improve bites: a mild tomatillo, medium serrano-avocado, and reasonably hot chile de árbol (my favorite). Mitigate any heat with a sweet house agua fresca, this day a chunky cantaloupe flavor from real fruit.
I bypass an alluring list of a half-dozen tortas in favor of the Santa Fe Trail Burrito from a similarly abbreviated list. It could be made vegan by subbing house green chile, but comes vegetarian because of cream in the unique cauliflower cream sauce Carerra created. Inside its soft spinach tortilla wrap comes a bounty of beans and rice with bits of corn, tomato, mushrooms and squash, while pico and strips of avocado (more than you get on some hipster toasts around town) garnish the top. All the veggie color pops against the granular-textured (’cuz cauliflower) white sauce (looking almost like a plate of walnut-cream chiles en nogada), and the beast eats fresh and light, cooling on a hot day because of the sauce. It lacks for nothing, not even meat richness.