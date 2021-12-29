According to Goodness Gracious Cookbook, this is the recipe that Nobel Prize-winner William Faulkner’s “Pappy” used when he was sick. “It was guaranteed to cure or ease anything from the aches and pains of a bad spill from a horse to a bad cold, from a broken leg to a broken heart.

Pappy alone decided when a Hot Toddy was needed and he administered it to his patient with the best bedside manner of a country doctor… It never failed.” Those were the words of Faulkner, in The Great American Writers’ Cookbook, courtesy of Dean Faulkner Wells and the Yoknapatawpha Press in Oxford, Mississippi.

Ingredients:

Bourbon

1 tbsp. sugar

½ lemon

Boiling water

Process: Fill heavy glass tumbler approximately half full with bourbon. Add sugar. Squeeze juice from lemon into glass and add the lemon half. Stir until sugar dissolves and fill glass with boiling water. Serve with a potholder to protect patient’s hand from hot glass. Serves 1.