After nearly a 20-year hiatus, Pasta di Solazzi has returned to the marketplace.
Gina Solazzi and her husband Gregg Braha originally opened in 1982 off Woodmen Road and Academy Boulevard, moving around a decade later to Uintah Station, and then again in 2000 off Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard, where they closed shop in October, 2001.
This go around, they’re launching online as a ghost kitchen out of the Picnic Basket (where pickups will take place; limited delivery also available).
The menu, paired down from the former market and deli, now features four homemade pastas: fettucini, conchiglie, linguine and fusili. Plus four sauces: roasted heirloom and basil (a new play on a prior tomato sauce); prosciutto e panna (Parmigiano-Reggiano, prosciutto, rosemary); Matriciana (spin on traditional from Amatrice, Italy, with tomatoes, pancetta, red chile, garlic and basil); and porcini e funghi (portobello, scallions, garlic and veg stock; prior a cream sauce, now made vegan).
And there’s a cheese torte item (that a friend remembers as “legendary”) created by Gina and popular especially around the holidays, made by layering provolone slices with basil and sun-dried tomato pestos, and garlic cream.
Alex, Gina and Gregg’s oldest of three daughters, who says she grew up in the store ("two days after mom had me she was back at work and I was in back in a bucket"), now cooks with her mom (while Gregg works the Italian pasta machine) part time. She says the two of them had been pondering restarting the business pre-pandemic, then observed the market over the last eight months before deciding to pull the trigger. “We talked with our neighbors and former customers and they were all saying ‘yes, please, we’d love to have you back,'” says Alex.
She says they'll continue talking with former customers to inquire about their old favorites, and likely bring those back as pop-up specials. Each family member is working at the business part time. Gregg is still a high school English teacher; Gina is the executive director of the Children's Literacy Center; and Alex is president at K. Alexandra Strategies, which works with startups and alongside CEOs.
Gina's grandfather came to the U.S. from Italy, hence the family's food focus. Alex says they've never stopped making pastas and the like at home in the past 20 years off of the business, and sharing them with enthusiastic neighbors.