Visiting 4-year-old Apple Valley, just a block off Highway 115 through Penrose, is literally visiting the cidery and production house. It’s set up less as a fancy taproom and more as a row of the four flagship ciders on tap next to the walk-in cooler, with some basic card tables for seating.
You can order bites delivered from neighboring Penrose Pizzeria & Pub — and some of Apple Valley’s ciders are served on tap next door if you wish to dine and drink there. Choose your own adventure! Informative and entertaining brand representative Robyn Huey leads us through a complimentary tasting from mini plastic cups.
The original semi-sweet — “the mother blend, we call her ‘mom,’” says Huey — sets the tone at 6 percent ABV and acts as the base for the other house flavors, none of which contain any fake coloring or added sugar; only real fruit purée. The base bears a clean apple juice flavor with a balanced dryness and effervescence. Six different cherry varieties inform the cherry flavor, we’re told, which again leads true to the fruit like all the AVC products; no cough-syrup aftertaste here folks, it’s delightful.
I can feel the fuzz on the bright peach flavor, which Huey says most folks perceive as sweeter than it actually is, led by a sugary aroma; but your shitty, cheap schnapps this is not. AVC’s black currant cider proves the most wine-like, and our favorite of the flagships. It doesn’t have as much tartness as the cherry, surprisingly, but a pure flavor that I know from my own currant bush at home that’s produced prolific fruit the past few seasons.
Lastly for sampling, we’re treated to the rapidly-running-out strawberry rhubarb specialty flavor of the moment. We’re so drawn to it we buy the last 12-ounce bottle for our mixed four-pack to-go and a full growler to share at an impending holiday meal. It holds a beautiful strawberry nose and flavor with a subtle back-note of rhubarb stalk, reminding me of a pie-filling flavor minus the all-out cloying sweetness.
Just lovely. Huey says past one-off flavors have included a local honey and a pineapple, and we should expect a prickly pear for the summer of 2022. The strawberry rhubarb has been so popular it may just grow into a flagship, she says, noting they’ve also done a specialty Penrose-grown apple cider, which was sweeter than the apples they procure from elsewhere. If you can’t make the drive, AVC ciders are sold in several Springs liquor stores and are served at Bingo Burger, she says.
