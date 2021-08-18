In early 2019 in this spot, a cute independent place named Fat Cats Coffee & Sandwiches opened, serving locally roasted beans and quality bites. Sadly, it didn’t last.
And, not uncommonly, it’s now been replaced by a chain: 60-year-old California-based Wienerschnitzel, with more than 350 locations and the tagline “World’s most wanted wiener.” I want to hate the place outright, but I can’t because the food — though industrialized as it gets and not healthy by a mile — tastes too damn good. Like weaponized to pique our palates.
A highly refreshing Coconut Southern Lemonade manages to mask 77 grams sugar in 20 ounces without cloying or smelling like sunblock. Heavily breaded cheddar-jalapeño poppers crunch like commercial frozen stuff but deliver creamy heat nonetheless.
Who cares if a single house hot dog carries nearly a day’s worth of recommended sodium? You can find crazy deals like five chili dogs for $5, or drop $3.49 a pop like we did for the Texas BBQ Dog or Aussie Dog. The Texas, an all-beef meat tube on a basic steamed white bun, bears bacon, caramelized onions, gooey cheddar and globs of tangy bbq sauce, and I don’t actually want to mess with it by way of any suggested improvements.
The Aussie delivers a slightly more plump Polish dog that we pay 80 cents extra for on a fine pretzel bun, and it too slings some bacon and sweet onions, but with a waxy American cheese melt and biting horseradish aioli, plus garnishing jalapeño coins for commendable heat overall. We slay it and would happily punish another if we hadn’t already driven off.
Cue self-loathing.