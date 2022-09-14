A fair number of businesses opened just before the big pandemic shutdown in 2020. When the Indy first reviewed the Purple Onion in June of that year, they were off to a strong start with a Turkish rice bowl offering in particular. Even if the owners had to self-fund it to keep it afloat at times, the business persisted through the many tough months to follow and appears to be stable now. They’ve even added a front patio (well-behaved dogs welcome), with low walls to reduce the noise from Academy Boulevard.
I always have a tough time deciding what to order here. But on this visit, the gyro over salad, a gargantuan dish, delivers a pile of fresh, crispy greens topped with an abundance of shaved lamb-beef blend (with chicken, steak and falafel also options). The salad includes tomatoes, cucumber and red onion, accented with a big hunk of tart, bright yellow, pickled cauliflower and a heavy pour of tzatziki and finely crumbled feta; it’s easily enough for two to share. You can also get your gyro meat in the traditional sandwich, served over rice, or served over fries, depending on your mood.
The big secret, though: Purple Onion has some of the best wings in town. I order the lemon pepper, because I want the dry seasoning instead of wet. They’re crispy, tart, salty, peppery and still juicy on the inside. On the side, instead of the very good skinny fries or a salad, I go for rice, a perfectly cooked blend with orzo pasta.
Something else that doesn’t disappoint at Purple Onion is their house hummus. Served with wedges of warm pita bread, it has a nice, solid note of lemon blending with the garlic. I especially like the texture, smooth but not whipped. If you wish to garnish anything with a special something spicy, the owners are now selling their homemade hot sauce, a concoction called The Beast. The combination of habanero and serrano peppers plus Greek seasonings (that’s all they would tell me) provides a serious blast of heat, delicious but not for the faint of heart (or tongue).