In early 2016, I was impressed by our experiences at the then-new Brues Alehouse, the first business by the extended Garcia family to open in Pueblo’s former police station and jail, located on the Riverwalk. Brues’ beer and bites were quality (and still are, based on our follow-up visits), the atmosphere awesome and the scope and ambition of the costly project commendable.
Back then, we heard talk of the wider project’s second phase, to become Pueblo’s first boutique hotel. It eventually opened in spring of 2017. Called Station on the Riverwalk, it boasts custom-designed “cells” as lodging. And it’s also home to The Clink Lounge & Libations, a stylish cocktail bar we’ve been remiss for not visiting until now. (Oh well — lock us up why don’t ya.)
We’re glad to make up for lost time though after stopping in for a Friday night bite and sip, happening to catch local musician Jeremy Kitchen in for one of his regular Clink gigs. I’m digressing to make a rare call-out in a food column to an acoustic cover artist, but that’s because he entertained the hell out of us as a one-man band, looping drum machine, keyboard, guitar and vocal tracks to uniquely cover everyone from Prince and Hall & Oates to The Black Keys and R&B hip-hop artists. Diners ignore and talk loudly over background music in restaurants all the time, but here, tables were tuned in and cheering after each song. It was a good time to be behind bars together, if only over the course of a couple drinks.
Anyway, back to the swank, dimly lit brick interior with dark upholstery booths reflecting the glow of string lights behind the top-shelf bar: A painted portrait of a young Elvis Presley holding a mugshot sign reading “It was all a dream” stares vacantly out toward the tables. Cocktail waitresses buzz about, delivering drinks also to an outdoor seating area that we initially sought to sit in, but chose otherwise because stray religious music with awkward teen testimonials was floating up off the Riverwalk. (I’ll be honest: I’ll take Jeremy Kitchen before Jesus every time.)
We scan QR codes and start with the menu-high $15 Classic Clink and more modest $11 Fiery Fashioned and $12 Pueblo-Chili from a nine-drink Old Fashioned list. The aromatics are all on point, with appropriate garnishes and oversized ice cubes where necessary. It’s immediately apparent the ingredients are in perfect harmony too, that this is a more than competent staff led by head bartender/bar manager Fernanda Sharpe. Operations manager Jordan Ward (son-in-law to co-owners Ken and Cheryl Garcia via their daughter Carliann) later tells me by phone that the bartenders as a team nerd out to create seasonal menus, analyzing national trends and listening to customer feedback. They base everything off classic recipes, changing an ingredient here or there to customize them, he says, and use resources like Death & Co: Modern Classic Cocktails — published by the lauded NYC, LA and Denver bar — to make house syrups, bitters, etc. Everybody’s standing on the giant shoulders of someone else in some way, especially in the bartending world, so we’re fine with all that because we’re damn happy with our drinks.
The Pueblo-Chili leads with biting Laws San Luis Valley Rye and a semi-smoldering Pueblo chile simple syrup balanced by orange and black pepper bitters. The Steel City puts its chiles in everything, which we recognize and support, and this drink makes one more case for why that’s a solid idea. I ponder how a local Walter’s Pueblo Chile Beer would pair, if the notes would sync up. The Firey Fashioned continues the burn with a mezcal base, Wildfire spicy bitters and cinnamon syrup garnished with lime; it’s a great study in overlapping smoky-earthy notes. The Classic Clink justifies its price with Laws 6-year bonded rye and Mountain Elixirs’ CBD herbal bitters (about a 5mg dose per drink) sweetened by dark demerara sugar and a garnishing maraschino cherry. Whether you perceive any extra chill off the CBD or not, it’s a fabulous whiskey drink.
From the seasonal menu section, we try two more $11 drinks out of our normal wheelhouse of preference. The aptly named Yellow features banana bourbon (a product I feel hesitant about from the get-go), pineapple and lemon juices and Pimm’s #1 Cup herbal liqueur. We taste the gin base of the Pimm’s more than the bourbon, which is fine because I didn’t want a banana bomb, and its flavor really only comes through mildly in the finish. We don’t perceive much whiskey essence and really the pineapple leads the drink, making it light and summertime refreshing and deceptively boozy as we accidentally down it quickly.
As late as I feel finally getting to a review of The Clink, I feel even more tardy for my first sampling (if memory serves) of a hooch named Metaxa. As described on its website, the 133-year-old Greek amber spirit is a blend of aged wine distillates, Muscat wines and Mediterranean botanicals, likened to cognac and brandy but claiming wholly unique properties. It makes for an equally unique cocktail named Persephone when cut with gin, sweet vermouth and orange bitters, for a hugely herbaceous, bitter and potent flavor.
Ward tells me The Clink only served some charcuterie and minimal food fare in its first two years of operation, but they stepped things up a couple years ago by hiring then 18-year-old Tony Glover, who had been in the industry since he was 15 and was just deciding that Pueblo Community College’s culinary program wasn’t entirely his speed. The young talent composed a simple, affordable ($5-$11) 12-item, small-plate fresh sheet relying heavily on local ingredients from Milberger Farms. “They’re super quality ingredients,” he tells us, noting dishes are just “things people love, farm fresh.”
His chile corn succotash illustrates the point beautifully, with sweet corn that tastes just picked, shaved off the cob and mixed with Pueblo chiles and squash in a creamy elote sauce. The squash-corn combo makes me think of calabacitas and the chiles lend a nice, full-flavored heat. Next up, a jalapeño bratwurst (sourced from nearby Franks Meat Market) deceives our eye with a generic bun, but blows away our expectations with a rich bacon, caramelized onion and jalapeño relish plus ketchup and mayo joining the more typical mustard, Dijon in this case. Nothing wheel-reinventing, just easy and delicious, and the bacon’s not a compulsory afterthought or shtick like it is at so many places; it feels necessary and intentional to add some tender fat to the affair.
As a grown-ass adult, I rarely order grilled cheeses (perhaps the easiest of all dishes made at home, so why pay for one out?), but we go for The Clink grilled cheese at Glover’s recommendation. It melts cheddar and provolone with Pueblo chiles, bacon and a garlic aioli. And yes, for this brief moment, I feel like a happy kid chomping through thick buttery toast into a gooey core of cheesy, bacon-y goodness amped by the peppers and the aioli’s creamy zestiness. Bacon again shows up purposefully (in chopped bits) to add roundness to maple-glazed peanuts seasoned with thyme, rosemary and red pepper flakes. The syrup puddles at the bottom of a small metal bowl and spoons are set for dunking in it and saving your fingers excessive stickiness. It’s all heated to a point of nearly burning our tongues on first careless bite, holding warmth till every last nut gets devoured, the peanuts’ saltiness highlighting the maple sweetness. These are great with the whiskey drinks in particular.
For a finale, we order Laws bourbon- and cinnamon-soaked peaches warmed and plated with vanilla ice cream and chopped basil garnish as a simple but pretty brilliant little touch that adds a surprisingly fitting herb pop. The fruit’s again notably farm fresh and in season, exuding a tastefully faint bourbon note picked up well by the ice cream, which cools our tongues from the prior courses’ chile components. We linger, super satiated, sipping the melting ice and final drops of our cocktails to hear a few more songs. Since Elvis is telling me it’s all a dream, I resolve to remember it when I next awake from sleep — a jail in which I’m happy to have done a night’s time, a prisoner to my senses: a cool spot near a river, evoking a farm, flush with spirits.