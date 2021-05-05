Nine-month-old Dee Tacko came highly recommended by a Pueblo friend, and it doesn’t disappoint — a sharp space with floor-to-ceiling light wood slats, a front order counter with big flat-screen menus (with fair prices) and a huge dining room plus patio.
The offerings are far from the norm in a city with plenty of taco stops, featuring interesting garnishes, vegan options and proteins like pan-seared wild Alaskan pollock on our Old Bay-seasoned Alaskan Reef taco, made with pineapple salsa, avocado cream sauce and crisp purple cabbage. It’s a great fish taco, colorful and delicate, not burying the pollock flavor. All tacos are generously portioned on soft corn tortillas, and our breakfast-appropriate Kickstart comes with fried egg, fabulous smoked bacon, more avo sauce, pico and jalapeños. The pork carnitas, with creamy avocado wedges, excellent salsa verde and grilled queso, rate a bit bland on the meat alone, but are filling.
Perhaps the most compelling reason to go, though, are kick-ass $8 frozen margaritas, more like slightly slushy agua frescas, fruit-forward and only subtly boozy, with Tajín dusting. We crush the Crazy Melon while awaiting our food, sensibly forced to re-order a Cool Cucumber, our quick favorite, refreshing and faintly sweet — neither taste synthetic, cloying or like cheap tequila as so many in the wider marketplace do. I’m hooked.