Since August, I’ve been tracking the lead-up to the opening of Pueblo’s first food hall, Fuel & Iron (fuelandironpueblo.com), currently set for fall sometime. The last update I gave in February was to note a pop-up series that’s announcing each food hall concept at monthly events through July. (Tickets: fuelandironpueblo.com/events.) So far we’ve heard plans for Mosh Ramen (facebook.com/moshramen) and Diavolo Pueblo Hot Chicken (from the folks behind Bingo Burger), and on May 17 the hall announced a plant-based concept named The Cutting Board. (Our vegan writer/expert JL Fields will have a report for us on that next month.)
Meanwhile, the guys behind Fuel & Iron, Nathan Stern and Zach Cytryn, opened a LoDo Denver spinoff, at 1526 Blake St., on April 28 named Fuel & Iron Bar (fuelandironbar.com). It’s being branded as a “Pueblo-inspired” spot that will “provide a true taste of Pueblo in downtown Denver,” according to a press release. That means dishes made with Steel City-grown or -produced ingredients, like sandwiches using Springside Cheese Shop cheeses and Gagliano’s Italian Market & Deli meats, plus seasonal produce from area farmers. Pueblo’s beloved slopper burger becomes a pair of sliders here, and of course there’s a bowl of green chile on the menu, courtesy of chiles from Milberger Farms. “Pueblo is known for its green chile but possesses a deeper and more diverse food and beverage culture,” Cytryn says in the release. “The town’s industry spurred immigration from all over the world; you’ll find Italian, Hispanic and Slovenian influences, among others, and a lot of Denverites aren’t familiar with its distinctive character and culture.”