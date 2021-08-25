Pueblo will get its first food hall in summer 2022 with Fuel & Iron (fuelandironpueblo.com) opening in the historic Holmes Hardware Building at 400 S. Union Ave.
The building dates to 1911 and has been vacant the past 45 years. The main floor food hall will host a central house bar and five restaurants plus a Solar Roast Coffee-run kiosk and Nick’s Dairy Creme ice cream shop (also an existing Pueblo business with a location on East Eighth Street).
No restaurant tenants have been announced yet (a PR agent says some will be by early October) but the spot’s being promoted as an incubation space for “up-and-coming culinarians” with continued guidance as they later branch out. Leases are for two to three years, allowing “restaurateurs to establish their concepts, portfolio and brand awareness before moving to a brick-and-mortar location.”
This is apparently a specialty for Denver-based real estate brokers/developers and project heads Zach Cytryn and Nathan Stern. Their résumé includes mentorship for four of the seven restaurants inside Denver’s Avanti F&B.
The estimate to overhaul the 33,000-square-foot building — with 28 affordable housing units on its second and third floors — is $15.3 million, and Phase Two plans call for adjacent multi-family housing and a child care center plus event and performing arts spaces and a half-acre urban farm.