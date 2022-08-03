The Steel City’s craft brewery scene remains somewhat an outlier when you consider Pueblo’s population size. For around 110,000 people, there’s only three breweries: Brues Alehouse, Shamrock and Walter’s. Factor in Pueblo West, another 33,000-ish people, and you only get one more beer-maker: Reservoir Brewing. By contrast, Colorado Springs is closing in on a 40-brewery count, serving just over half a million people.For whatever reason(s), economic, cultural or other, Pueblo’s moving more slowly to embrace the craft brew scene.
But Reservoir —the youngest brewery of the batch, at just 4 years old —is certainly doing its part to change that, says owner Mike Croft, who commutes from the Springs to operate the place. “We’ve converted people who originally came in hoping to order a Bud Light,” he says. “We’ve slowly added beer styles, and people have responded well. We’ve had Kölschdrinkers that became IPA lovers.”Brewer and business partner Gary Griffin formerly lived in the Springs as well, but moved south to be closer to work, especially as the duo ramp up to open a second, much bigger location (sometime around the end of this year or beginning of next, speculates Croft), 3 miles away on South McCulloch Boulevard, a little closer to the Pueblo Reservoir from which the brewery (obviously) derives its name.
The plan is to keep brewing (on a 3-barrel system) solely at the existing location, and kill the small cocktail menu available here, moving spirits over to the new spot (with a deeper bar selection) and host exclusive beer releases in that taproom, says Griffin. He adds that the food menu will be completely different as well, and they’ll likely limit the existing location to weekend-only hours.“This will offer more of the brewery experience,” he says, “while the new spot will feel more like a restaurant.” Croft adds that he’ll likely hire a kitchen manager, and do the requisite (and house-ground) burgers and wings thing, but also bring on New England dishes like steak tips and clam chowder.
He compiled Reservoir’s current, modest menu of panini sandwiches (and some basic starters) himself, partly to honor the Vermont sandwich culture he grew up around.Croft brings 20 years’ industry experience with him, including bartending at the Broadmoor-area Buffalo Wild Wings location. He met Gary through Griffin’s niece, around a decade ago. Griffin, now 60, has been brewing at home for 25 years, self-taught, and worked for atime at Bristol Brewing as a maintenance mechanic. He als managed for Village Inn for 17 years, he says, and later worked for a beer distributor, installing and repairing draft systems. Before co-conceiving Reservoir, he had pondered a homebrewing shop. So, now we know the where, when, who and some of the why —also, overhead is lower compared to the Springs and a short-lived place called P-Dub Brewing had closed and left the space vacant —but let’s get into the all-important brews, as well as the bites, to talk about why Reservoir should be on your list to try if you haven’t already.We drop by one Saturday afternoon and a surprising heavy rain chases us from our patio intentions to a table in the window across from the corrugated metal and plank-wood bar.
We order tasting paddles (a very fair $8 for four pours, served on beefy, sawed tree rings, bark still attached) of each of the dozen beers currently on tap, mixing them with a couple sandwiches, some tacos and pretzel bites. Let it be said that for atiny countertop kitchen and admittedly off-the-commercial-purveyor-truck (read: largely pre-made) ingredients, Reservoir’s food tastes great. “Play to your strengths,” says Croft. But hey, at least they buy Pueblo green chiles and use their own beers in the rich beer cheese, and simply charring and warming those pretzels in the panini press makes them a damn enjoyable beer buddy. Side honey mustard plays well with the potent (8.5-percent ABV), quad-hopped Speedboat Double IPA.
Griffin tends to keep four IPAs on at a given time, with this Speedboat being a staple regular, along with the Revolution New England IPA, an excellent, tropical hazy I’d put on par with Goat Patch’s in the Springs (that’s a compliment). He tends to do a white IPA come spring, and black IPA come fall, he says.With the pork street tacos, again a fine snack —the juicy meat marinated with OJ, chipotle, honey and mustard, and garnished with scallions, a little lime slaw and a tangy adobo sour cream —if not going with an IPA, I’d recommend maybe pairing the easygoing White Water Wheat. Or, if they are still on tap when you go, check out the mildly-tart-finishing mangosteen pale ale (made with the tropical fruit) or fun Lizard Elixir Blonde Ale, brewed with Pueblo chiles, bell peppers and mango —the fruit’s a bit absent on the taste for us, but the mild throat burn and vegetal earthiness definitely comes through.
My girlfriend brings up a smart association with the inherent bell pepperiness of a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc —good call. That beer also enhances the awesome house-made slaw, picking up something in the seasoning and making the bite even perkier. The slaw hits that sweet spot between being dry or wet, which is to say ideally dressed with mayo, with a faint pop of sugar sweetness; vinegar, mustard and black pepper bite; and some celery seed essence. With more pairings in mind, consider the completely respectable Cuban sandwich —the classic ham, pulled pork, Swiss, mustard (aioli, in this case) and pickle, but on sourdough slices, for a small twist —with the Bali Blonde Ale. It’s made with Solar Roast Coffee’s Bali blend, and despite the clear opacity (i.e., it’s not coffee-dark, by style), it packs huge, roasty coffee flavor. Why that pairing? Because of Café Cubano, of course, and all the island’s coffee culture.
Should you crave an actually dark beer, we also sampled the Moonlight Milk Stout, which Griffin intentionally makes a little less sweet, which we notice and appreciate, almost perceiving a little cinnamon in the aroma. By contrast, a beer we wouldn’t get again (Griffin even says it’s not what he’d drink, but he makes it to please a certain customer base) is a highly sweet chocolate peanut butter porter, which cloys in the finish with a maple-syrup-like sugariness and lingering Hershey’s-like flavor; I don’t perceive much PB, either, outside the toasty dark-malt aroma.
A better sweet beer, more balanced and natural-tasting to us, is the nitro Creamsicle Ale (a rotating fruit flavor), this day a raspberry creamsicle —lactose sweetened, made with real fruit purée, vanilla and fruity Mandarina hops.Onto our final bite: the Pueblo Chile Grilled Cheese, again on sourdough, with Pepper Jack, cheddar, American and cream cheese for multi-layered (in flavor sharpness) gooey goodness. What makes it more interesting is Croft’s add-on of sun-dried-tomato pesto, plus scallions and tomato (we don’t do the optional ham or bacon upcharge). For all the cheese weight, the bread surprisingly doesn’t sog, and the pesto’s tangy zestiness makes an interesting counterpoint to the Pueblo chile and Pepper Jack spiciness, which is notable.
But here’s the best compliment I can pay this sandwich, and it’s twofold: 1) I’m not an adult who tends to order grilled cheeses, which I regard as children’s grub, but I’d happily eat this again and it reminds me why other adults seem to think of this as the king of comfort food. 2) My girlfriend doesn’t like cheese, she doesn’t eat cheese, she openly makes contorted faces even when discussing cheese, but she takes a bite, then another, and another ... as I write this I still don’t understand why or how not liking a single cheese leads to her somehow digging onfour cheeses. I got nuthin’ ... but it happened —I swear.
Gary and Mike were there.Anyway, if you’re seeking sour beers, Reservoir isn’t/hasn’t been for you, but that’s changing soon, says Griffin, noting a new, game-changing Philly Sour yeast that allows nanobreweries like this (who can’t always finesse the right temperature controls to kettle-sour, given some equipment constraints) to achieve souring another way: As described on the product’s website, it yields “moderate amounts of lactic acid in addition to ethanol in one simple fermentation step.” Dive further into the science yourself online, especially if you’re someone who typically wears a newsboy cap to breweries or (insert your own craft-beer-nerd stereotype here).
Griffin clearly knows his beers after all these years —you could say he possesses a deep reservoir of knowledge... see what I did there? —and he’s able to introduce me to the new, popular Cold IPA style (which Westword calls the “latest trend”), which I hadn’t yet tried. Only a few places in the Springs have served it thus far, according to my former co-worker Ryan Hannigan’s Focus on the Beer article from this past May. (You should read it; it’s titled “Dissecting a Style: Cold IPA.”)This beer, here named Skift Cold IPA, is the best of our sampling, immediately grabbing our attention.
It’s so hoppy, but so crisp, so ... different. What’s going on, says Hannigan: “Cold IPAs attempt to bridge the gap between hazy/juicy IPAs and crisp session-able lagers, providing drinkers with a clean, crushable beer that highlights the true flavor/aroma of hops.”In Skift’s case, that’s a blend of Warrior, Sultana and El Dorado hops, and it just finishes so clean, with hard punctuation (dryness). Griffin tells us it’s essentially a “really hopped up American Pilsner.” They require an adjunct like flaked corn or rice, to gift sugars without affecting lightness. Griffin also uses a pilsner malt, plus lager yeast, which is fermented at a higher-than-normal temperature. Lastly comes a technique that’s hard to translate from beer-nerd-speak to laypeople language, so again, I’m deferring to Hannigan: “... adding the dry hops at high krausen [the foamy head that develops on top of fermenting beer] during the initial fermentation process will allow for biotransformation... the transformation of the hop oils in the presence of yeast... allow[ing] the hops to bring more of a citrusy, fruity aroma than is present directly out of the bag.” Now do you see? And understand? Well, it doesn’t matter if you do or could care less how it’s made, and you just want to drink it. Reservoir has a remedy for that, at least for a limited time, before the Cold IPA rotates out.
We were so enamored with the beer we brought a 32-ounce Crowler home (here called a Pontoon Can, and on a three for $28 special) so we could sample it with IPA-devoted friends to gauge their excitement, and make sure we weren’t somehow being overly superlative. We weren’t.
